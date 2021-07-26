Explained: Why is Russia banned at the Tokyo Olympics 2020? What is ROC?

Viewers will not be able to spot the Russian flag anywhere during the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The conspicuous absence is a result of Russia’s ban from the Olympics and other international sporting events.

However, Russian athletes are still competing in the world’s biggest sporting event, under the banner of the ‘ROC.’

Here is all you need to know about Russia’s ‘absence’ from the world’s biggest sporting event.

ROC Decoded

ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. The ROC is not representing Russia or any other country. Even though Russia has been banned from attending the Olympics, 355 Russian athletes will be competing under the ROC banner. A total of 11,326 athletes are competing in Tokyo 2020.

This means the Russian athletes can participate in the Tokyo Olympics while the ban still exists. But there will be no Russian flag nor will the national anthem be played. Nowhere during this global sporting event will Russia’s name be used.

Why was Russia Banned?

Russia was banned in 2019, after an extensive investigation revealed the presence of a state-sponsored doping scheme. Several authorities and international federations like the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) launched their investigations into the allegations of doping.

Before the ban was imposed for several years, former athletes and Russian officials alleged the presence of a large-scale state-sponsored doping programme in the country.

During the preliminary investigation, Russia’s anti-doping laboratory lost its accreditation. Subsequently, 111 athletes, including the entire track and field team, were removed from Russia’s 389 contingents for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Russia was also barred from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics but 168 athletes participated in the events through special exclusion.

The investigation found that Russian authorities, including members of its intelligence services, were planting fake blood and urine samples, and deleting evidence. This was being done to allow Russian athletes to continue to use banned performance-enhancing drugs.

WADA in December 2019 announced that Russia would be banned for the next four years from all international sporting events being hosted by WADA signatories. This meant that Russia was banned from taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, 2021 Beijing Winter Olympics, and the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar.

Russia was able to compete in the 2020 European Championships and the 2021 Women's European Championships since these events were not classified as ‘major events’ in the context of doping breaches, according to the organiser UEFA.

How Russia Responded?

Russia has continued to deny many of the allegations levelled against it. The country appealed against the ban in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

In 2020, CAS announced that the period of the ban was reduced to two years from four. CAS also reiterated that Russia was also no longer eligible to host any international major sporting events. CAS also allowed Russian athletes to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ without the flag on their uniform.

Any Other Team without a Flag?

The Russian Olympic Committee is not the only stateless participant in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. There is also the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.