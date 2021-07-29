Explained: Why IOC threatened to drop weightlifting from Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has threatened to drop weightlifting from the Olympics if the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) did not act against rampant doping, bribery, vote rigging and corruption at the sport’s highest levels. It has asked IWF to introduce rigorous drug testing measures and governance reforms.

Weightlifting was one of the nine sports at the first ever Olympics, held in 1896.

The IWF leaders from the US, Germany and China, among others, failed to persuade delegates from the former Soviet republics, Latin America and other weightlifting nations to vote in favour of passing a new constitution that would address the Olympic committee’s concerns.

The IOC has already cut down the number of lifters from 260 in the 2016 Olympics to 196 in Tokyo Games. The IWF cannot afford to be ousted from the Olympic Games as millions of dollars would be cut off. Weightlifting as a sport does not attract major television contracts or sponsors like other sports. If this trend continues, the number of participants would be reduced to 120 at the Paris Games scheduled for 2024.

Phil Andrews, Chief Executive of USA Weightlifting, said, "The threat is real. The IOC is watching."

Germany’s broadcaster ARD had telecast a documentary called Lord of the Lifters, which showed how nations were sidestepping anti-doping controls. In June last year, a report by Richard McLaren, a Canadian anti-doping investigator, proved how Tamas Ajan, IWF’s long-time leader, ran the organisation with an iron hand.

He resigned in April 2020 after being accused of bribery and corruption.

In the past decade or so, nearly 600 weightlifters have tested positive for doping. Last October, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said investigations found that weightlifters substituted urine samples and used proxies to evade testers.

The IOC is also investigating the International Boxing Association (AIBA) over a series of failings even as the boxing events proceed at the Tokyo Games.

In 2018, the IOC released a series of restrictions it had imposed on the International Biathlon Union, after which they brought in governance reforms and greater transparency.