Explained: What is an Impact Player, all you need to know about BCCI’s latest rule change for IPL 2023

The Impact Player rule that the BCCI has introduced for the 2023 IPL season allows teams to make one tactical substitution in the middle of the game in each match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a note on Wednesday, December 21 to all the ten teams participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clarifying the latest rule change for the upcoming 2023 season of the tournament where teams will be allowed to use one ‘Impact Player’ per match.

Earlier this month, the BCCI had announced that it would be introducing a ‘new rule’ for the 2023 IPL season, calling it “a tactical concept” which will “add a new dimension to the IPL.” Back then the only detail that BCCI offered was that “one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match.”

Time for a New season 😃 Time for a New rule 😎How big an "impact" will the substitute player have this edition of the #TATAIPL 🤔 pic.twitter.com/19mNntUcUW— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 2, 2022

Now the BCCI has issued a note to the teams offering details of this ‘Impact Player’ rule and how the captains will be able to make use of it during the tournament.

The Impact Player rule allows a cricket team to make one in-game tactical substitution for each match.

While submitting the team sheets, the captains will also have to name four substitutes from among whom, one can be called upon during the match to replace a member of the Playing XI.

The ‘Impact Player’ coming on will be allowed to bat and bowl his full allotment of overs. However, the BCCI has clarified that the "Impact Player can only be Indian player unless there are less than four overseas players in the Playing XI."

This means that we won’t see the limit of four overseas players being breached despite this latest rule change.

However, overseas players can still be used as ‘Impact Players’ if they meet the following criteria as laid out by the BCCI, “Only an overseas player who is part of 4 substitutes named in the team sheet can be used as an Impact Player. If a team introduces an overseas player as an Impact Player in a match, in no circumstance can a 5th overseas player take the field,"

Besides this clarification, BCCI has also issued guidelines as to how an Impact Player can be used during IPL 2023:

The Captain of the team can nominate the Impact Player.

An impact Player can only be an Indian player unless there are fewer than 4 overseas players in the Playing XI.

The Impact Player can be introduced before the start of the innings, or after an over is completed.

For a batsman, an impact player can be brought in at the fall of the wicket, or the batter retiring at any time during the over.

A Player who is replaced by an Impact Player ("Replaced Player") can no longer take part in the remainder of the match and is also not permitted to return as a substitute fielder.

The Impact Player can play any role during the game but cannot act as a captain.

In case an Impact Player is used by a team, and if an injury occurs, the same rule will apply as they currently do under playing conditions. That is, if umpires are satisfied that a fielder has been injured or becomes ill during the match, a substitute fielder is allowed to field in place of an injured player. The substitute shall not bowl or act as captain.

The BCCI has said that teams need to identify the playing XI and 4 substitutes at the time of the toss. Of the 4 substitutes named in the team sheet, only one player can be used as an Impact player.

The bowling team can also get an Impact Player during the fall of the wicket, but that Impact Player will not be permitted to bowl the remaining balls of the over if the wicket has fallen mid-over.

Both teams are allowed to use one Impact Player per match. It is, however, not compulsory. It is up to teams whether they want to use the Impact Player or not.

The BCCI first experimented with this rule at the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Domestic Trophy in October-November this year. In a statement issued to all the state associations earlier this year, BCCI said, “With the ever-growing popularity of T20 cricket, it is imperative that we look at introducing new dimensions which will make this format more attractive.

"The BCCI would like to introduce the concept of ‘Impact Player’ wherein participating teams could replace one member of its playing XI during a T20 match based on the context of the game,”

It’s also important to note that this isn’t a novel concept in T20 cricket as it’s quite similar to the X-Factor player being used in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). The X-Factor player, who is the 12th or 13th player listed on the team sheet, is allowed to enter the field after the 10th over of the first innings and replace any player who has not batted or bowled more than one over in that match till that point.