Explained: What are 'fan tokens'- the cryptocurrency in Lionel Messi's PSG package?

Football legend Lionel Messi signed with Paris Saint-Germain this week, after negotiations with his former club FC Barcelona fell through. Messi’s signing bonus will include crypto $PSG Fan Tokens.

Messi signed on to the French team for an annual salary of $41 million along with added bonuses, and a $30 million signing fee bonus. Messi had wanted to stay on to his former club, but that proved impossible due to financial constraints and stringent Financial Fair Play rules of the La Liga. The Argentinian player is six-time winner of the highest award in football, the Ballon D’Or and holds league and European Championship records under his belt.

What are fan tokens?

The cryptocurrency, which was launched in January 2020, has now seen a rally of over 50 percent, boosted by the news. The token was launched in partnership with crypto platform Socios.com in order to build a crypto community around PSG. The website is run by the blockchain provider Chiliz.

The token was one of the so-called “fan tokens”, which can be exchanged for prizes like merchandise, poll participation for minor club decisions, access to exclusive club content, and games.

Fan tokens have already brought in over $200 million in revenue as football clubs world over have been struggling with revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fan tokens also help clubs build branding strategies by collecting data about their fans.

Which other teams are using fan tokens?

PSG isn’t the only football club or even sporting organisation that has turned to fan tokens. According to Socio’s website, other teams that have launched or about to launch their own fan tokens are AC Milan, Inter Milan and AS Roma from Italy, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City from England, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from Spain, Aston Martin F1 Team, Alfa Romeo Racing Team, and even the UFC from the US.

Why are teams launching their fan tokens?

PSG will be looking to recoup significant revenue from Messi’s signing in the form of merchandise and the $PSG Fan Token Rally. While the Qatari-owned club is not struggling for cash or revenue, it will be hoping to emulate Juventus’s $60 million jersey sales when Christiano Ronaldo had signed on to the Italian team.