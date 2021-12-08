Explained: US and Aussie diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics; what it means for athletes

Australia and the US recently announced a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The boycott is a protest against reported human rights violations that are happening in China, with diplomatic personnel not attending the event from the two countries.

The boycott had been expected months in advance, with many advocacy groups and activists having called for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to scrap the Winter Games from China altogether, to no avail.

What is the boycott about?

The diplomatic boycott is meant to protest against the human rights violations that are regularly reported from China, particularly against the Uighur minority in Xinjiang province. The treatment of the Uighur Muslims in the province has been called a genocide by both the Biden administration and the former Trump administration.

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the PRC’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to reporters.

“US diplomatic or official representation would treat these Games as business as usual in the face of the PRC’s egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang. And we simply can’t do that,” added Psaki.

"The human rights abuses in Xinjiang and many other issues that Australia has consistently raised, we have been very pleased and very happy to talk to the Chinese government about these issues and there's been no obstacle to that occurring on our side," said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"The Chinese government has consistently not accepted those opportunities for us to meet about these issues, so it is not surprising that Australian government officials would not be going to China for those games,” he added.

What about the athletes?

Both the countries have stated that the boycott is only on the diplomatic front and that their respective athletes will still be travelling to China and competing in the events. The competition will be held between February 4-20, and both nations have expressed support to their participating athletes.

"Australia's a great sporting nation and I very much separate the issues of sport and these other political issues. They're issues between two governments," PM Morrison had said.

Other US allies are also considering a ‘soft’ diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games. Japan has stated that cabinet members of the government will not be attending the games, while the UK has stated that it is considering approving limited government attendance for the upcoming Olympics.

Impact of boycott

While in the past several Olympic events have been boycotted by various blocs of nations, they have very little impact on the events as a whole apart from changing the medal tallies of the competing nations.

As a result of their minimal impact and the adverse effect on athletes, boycotts as a whole were mostly not on the agenda. But with the US and Australia only engaging in a diplomatic boycott, the nation’s athletes will be free to compete in their events.

But the diplomatic boycotts highlights the growing anger in the world over China’s human rights record. Beijing, in response , has stated that it “will take necessary and resolute countermeasures” against the boycotts.

“It is a travesty of the Olympic spirit, it is political provocation, and an offence to the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” said Zhao Lijian, China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman.

“Politicians calling for boycott are doing so for their own political interests and posturing. In fact, no one would care whether these people come or not, and it has no impact whatsoever on the Olympics to be successfully held by Beijing,” he added.

Beijing had already taken to imposing retaliatory sanctions on Australia and higher tariffs on Australian imports over calls for independent investigations into the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on Huawei Technologies. China has been in the midst of escalating tensions with the US as well, even though the leaders of the two countries recently talked in a virtual summit.