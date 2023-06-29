Explained: The format of the world’s first and largest official franchise chess league

GCL is the only league in pro sports with a joint team format, featuring both men and women players in the same team, competing for the ultimate prize. The league aims to take the game to millions of fans with new and innovative formats, bringing in a new perspective to the game of chess.

The Global Chess League or GCL, is the world's first and the largest official franchise chess league. The inaugural edition of the GCL is being played in Dubai.

According the league's website " GCL is the only league in pro sports with a joint team format, featuring both men and women players in the same team, competing for the ultimate prize. The league aims to take the game to millions of fans with new and innovative formats, bringing in a new perspective to the game of chess.

FIDE and Tech Mahindra have joined hands to promote the game of chess through interactive technology-enabled platforms by leveraging next-gen technologies."

Here is how the league is being played:

There are six participating teams. These teams are Balan Alaskan Knights, Chingari Gulf Titans, Ganges Grandmasters, SG Alpine Warriors, Triveni Continental Knights and upGrad Mumba Masters.

The preliminary tournament is being played in the Double Round Robin Format.

The top two teams in the league table at the end of the round robin stage get to play the final.

Each team comprises of six players with two women players mandatory in each team.

Each team will play 10 round robin matches.

The final will be played in a best of 2 matches format.

Each chess match is being played in rapid format with the length of the match being not more that 2.5 hours.

Prize money:

Each player of the winning team will walk away with a prize money of $7,500.

Who are the players participating in the Global Chess League?

Every team comprises of Icons, Superstars and Prodigies. The GCL is boasting of some of the best Chess players in the world.

Balan Alaskan Knights: Ian Nepomniachtchi, Teimour Radjabov, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Tan Zhongyi, Nino Batsiashvili, Raunak Sadhwani.

Chingari Gulf Titans: Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Daniil Dubov, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Polina Shuvalova , Nihal Sarin

Ganges Grandmasters: Viwanathan Anand, Richárd Rapport, Leinier Domínguez Pérez, Hou Yifan, Bella Khotenashvili, Andrey Esipenko.

SG Alpine Warriors: Magnus Carlsen, Gukesh D, Arjun Erigaisi, Elisabeth Pähtz, Irina Krush, Praggnanandhaa R.

upGrad Mumba Masters: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Vidit Gujrathi, Alexander Grischuk, Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Javokhir Sindarov.

Triveni Continental Kings: Ding Liren, Wei Yi, Yu Yangyi, Kateryna Lagno, Nana Dzagnidze, Jonas Buhl Bjerre