Explained: The format of the world’s first and largest official franchise chess league

The Global Chess League or GCL, is the world's first and the largest official franchise chess league. The inaugural edition of the GCL is being played in Dubai.

According the league's website " GCL is the only league in pro sports with a joint team format, featuring both men and women players in the same team, competing for the ultimate prize. The league aims to take the game to millions of fans with new and innovative formats, bringing in a new perspective to the game of chess.

FIDE and Tech Mahindra have joined hands to promote the game of chess through interactive technology-enabled platforms by leveraging next-gen technologies."