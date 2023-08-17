Exclusive: LALIGA India MD Jose Antonio Cachaza speaks on reveamped branding, allies and targeted broadcasting

Jose Antonio Cachaza, the Managing Director (MD) of LALIGA India, believes that the roping in of EA SPORTS as the new title sponsor demanded a holistic transformation in terms of the way the league projected itself in front of the new tech-savvy, digital audience

LALIGA EA SPORTS kicked off the 2023-24 season last weekend with a new title sponsor and a transformative branding change that added a new flavour to the Spanish top-flight. Sans the mega stars that dominated world football in the last decade, the forthcoming phase is a critical one for the league as it charts into newer territories, overcoming fresher challenges, and welcoming a new set of prodigious players set to take the sport by storm shortly.

Accordingly, the league has set about in an endeavour to cater uniquely to the Indian football viewership market, which distinctly stands apart as one of the biggest in terms of sheer volumes in the world. With fresh branding, logo, and strategic positioning, LALIGA hopes to carve a space in the sub-continent with its broadcast and streaming partners, i.e. Viacom18. LALIGA 2023/24 will be telecast on Sports18 and digitally streamed on JioCinema in India.

Jose Antonio Cachaza, the Managing Director (MD) of LALIGA India, believes that the roping in of EA SPORTS as the new title sponsor demanded a holistic transformation in terms of the way the league projected itself in front of the new tech-savvy, digital audience. Further, he is banking on the space that Viacom18 has carved in the market on the back of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to help them deliver promising numbers in the coming campaign of the LALIGA as well.

“The change of going to LALIGA EA SPORTS from LALIGA SANTANDER demanded a branding change. So, what we decided is to modernise our image, to make an image that gets us closer to his digital world. Also, one that reflects better the ecosystem that we have created around our competition that includes many other things, i.e. we have a business school, we have other competitions that we create with young kids, with handicapped or mentally impaired people, so we wanted to reflect these things. At the same time, to protect the pride we have in our competition. That’s why the new tagline is – ‘The Power of Futbol’,” Cachaza said in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18.

He added, “Obviously, it helps us be in the top sports channel which is part of the top TV platform. The FIFA World Cup helped JioCinema and Sports18 to grow and define their name in the market and the IPL helped them consolidate that position. That’s good for us. We are aware that the 85-90 percent chunk of sports television consumption in India is cricket so for us it’s good to be close to cricket.”

Indian skipper and LALIGA global ambassador Rohit Sharma

LALIGA India welcomed the new season in a grand event held in Mumbai, which was attended by their global brand ambassador and Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. Rohit has been associated with the Spanish top flight for four years now and spoke highly of his partnership with the official authorities. Though his allegiance rests with Real Madrid, Rohit spoke highly of the quality of football he has witnessed in the league and Cachaza insisted that having a personality with the stature and standing of Rohit in their ranks certainly helps LALIGA in creating an appeal to the cricket crazy audience in India.

“If you look at the following of sports in India, the figures are very clear. About 90 percent of the total consumption is cricket. So football, all leagues have to make do with that remaining 10 percent. So, it’s important that you get closer to those cricket fans and the message is quite clear – if your hero loves football, you can love football as well. But, it’s something that we do with other sports as well. So, we have done things with the NBA, the NFL, with UFC, so all these kinds of promotions work well for us,” he explained.

However, a major challenge encountering the league currently is the minimal presence and influence of the clubs outside of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in India. Atletico Madrid has gradually built a space courtesy of their partnership with the erstwhile ATK in the Indian Super League (ISL) but other promising LALIGA sides such as Sevilla, Real Betis, and Real Sociedad, amongst others fail to excite the Indian viewership irrespective of their impeccable on-field performances. Cachaza explained that the league cannot complain about hosting European bigwigs like the Los Blancos and the Blaugrana. However, he acknowledged the aforementioned concerns of the remaining 18 clubs but desired more time for them to carve a niche in the Indian market.

“That’s a challenge and it’s a part of our work to try that but it takes time. It takes a lot of time. We cannot regret having the two biggest clubs in the world. But, it takes time and work to develop a following. Look at Atletico, they have been doing great – making Champions League finals, winning leagues. They are almost there. For example, Sevilla, who won multiple Europa Leagues, it’s getting harder for them. They are trying hard in the market. They are very interested in the market but they still have work to be done. It is the same for Villareal, you know. So, it takes time. For us, it is a challenge – to keep working with the Tier-2 teams to give them a bigger presence amongst the fans in India,” Cachaza elaborated.

Manchester City FC has certainly shown the way for European teams to stand out in India through the controlling stake that they acquired in ISL outfit Mumbai City FC. Similarly, Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig had three-year-long strategic cooperation from 2020-23. Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC have had similar tie-ups with Rangers FC and Borussia Dortmund FC as well. Cachaza was quizzed whether these LALIGA teams should explore such partnerships to venture with greater vigour in India. He clarified that certain Spanish sides have already done that but said that international teams still have to find a way to promote their identity independently of their domestic partners.