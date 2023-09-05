Exclusive: IOC President Thomas Bach says protesting wrestlers deserve clarity and such cases cannot repeat

The Indian sporting fraternity was shocked earlier this year when star grapplers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, amongst others, came out on the streets of Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demand the removal of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh. Amidst several allegations of physical abuse and sexual harassment against the WFI president, the wrestling community is embroiled in a long-drawn battle against the all-powerful supremo of the federation.

The WFI elections have been stayed till September 25 by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. As the wrestling community fights for a return to normalcy, the entire fiasco has not escaped the eyes of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Speaking to Shereen Bhan of CNBC-TV18 in Lausanne, Switzerland, IOC president Thomas Bach has advocated for female athletes to get clarity regarding their complaints about the whole issue.

Also Read:

“What we want to see on the wrestling front is that this enquiry is coming to a result and that it's happening in a transparent way. And that they're not following the results of this inquiry, the necessary decisions and may be sanctions are being taken. These cannot be allowed to hang in the air forever,” Bach said during the interaction. He added, “Everybody deserves clarity. First of all, the female wrestlers, but then afterwards the people alleged and the general public. They all deserve the clarity, and they will need to see that the necessary consequences are being taken so that these kinds of cases cannot repeat themselves anymore. This is the clear policy of the IOC.”

IOC President Thomas Bach with CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan (Image Source: IOC/Greg Martin) IOC President Thomas Bach with CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan (Image Source: IOC/Greg Martin)

Bach further revealed that the IOA has been working in close coordination with the global governing body United World Wrestling (UWW) to help bring about a peaceful resolution of the entire issue. The UWU suspended the WFI last month for violating its constitution that stated that member federations are mandated to conduct elections every four years. The IOC president explained that the decision was taken to assert the ‘highest possible pressure’ on the federation.

“This is our commitment to save sport, and in this particular case, where we are working closely with United World Wrestling to make it happen and this is why they have been suspended in the national federation to put the highest possible pressure on the Federation, but they're also on the authorities to deliver results of the enquiry,” Bach quipped.

However, a striking result of the aforementioned WFI suspension is that the Indian athletes will have to compete under a neutral flag in the World Championships starting in Serbia from September 16 onwards. Bach revealed that he is unaware of any recent communication from the Indian government or the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on the whole controversy. However, he placed his trust in the UWU to help settle the situation and claimed that depriving the Indian wrestlers of turning up in national colours in the World Championships was a strong signal towards the same.

“Not aware of any communication in the recent time. But, you know, this maybe also not necessary because the procedure is now in the hands of United World Wrestling. It is their national member Federation, and I'm sure United World Wrestling is doing everything, what is in their power. This suspension with the consequences of the suspension, you know, no Indian colours in a World Championships. This is a very, very strong signal also to the authorities,” Bach reiterated.