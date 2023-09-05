Exclusive: IOC President Thomas Bach embraces e-sports with certain reservations

The endless hours you've spent on your favourite e-sports game could soon make you an Olympian! The Olympic Games’ journey to the virtual world is well under way, according to the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, but there are a few hurdles when it comes to its formal inclusion in the games. Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Bach said that the governing body of the Olympic games sees virtual sport as part of the future and has already begun to appreciate and embrace it.
"Virtual sport is clearly part of the future, because it's not only cycling, you can see it in combat sports and you're going to see it in more sports. We have started to embrace and appreciate this development," he said.
When asked about the digitization of athletics and sport, Bach began by acknowledging that the chances of a child stumbling across sport has reduced following the rise of access to screens, but went on to say that the IOC saw it as their responsibility to reach out to the youth. He said that there were two approaches that the Committee has in mind: improving reach on social media and embracing e-sports.
The IOC President has also insisted that the phenomenon couldn't be ignored any longer. However, he added that eventually a decision would have to be taken on e-sport as long as it continues its meteoric rise. A decision that Bach believes comes down to three options.
"We have to see how this is developing. And then we will have I think, in principle, three options, either to say, this doesn't work, thank you very much, you do your own thing in this business. Or to say some of these virtual sports could be a discipline of the traditional sport in the Olympic Games, or to keep organizing an own event like this Olympic eSports final, for e-sports. This will take some time," he went on to explain.
However, Bach believes that games involving killing can't make it to the Olympics. He explained that such games go against the values of the Olympic Games and insisted that only sports with a physical component would be considered.
"We cannot identify ourselves with any games which are against our values. So Olympic venues and killer games, there is a red line between them. But we embrace in particular virtual sports means where the physical activity is still existing," he said.
"Potentially every kid on this planet can have access to a high performance coach, adapted to their body adapted to their emotions and their favorite sports. This is a huge potential, at the same time, it's a challenge because where does such an almost absolute individualization lead to. At the end, these kids the training can be very individual but the competition will either be in a team or will it be in competition with others. How will they adjust their mindset all of a sudden after being 90% of the year alone with their personal coach on the screen and then all of a sudden competing in the real world," Bach said.
The Olympics has already begun testing the waters when it comes to virtual games in Singapore's first Olympics E-Sports Week in June, however, its choice of games for the event was widely questioned. At this point, it's clear that the IOC needs to review this rising phenomenon that is capturing all our gaming screens and decide how it use e-sports to keep the Olympic Games relevant as the world goes digital.
Recommended ArticlesView All
AFG vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 LIVE score: Afghanistan bounce back as Sri Lanka lose quick wickets
Sept 5, 2023 IST0 Min Read
BCCI declares Team India squad for ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Sept 5, 2023 IST4 Min Read
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah presents World Cup golden ticket to actor Amitabh Bachchan
Sept 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read