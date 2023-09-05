Exclusive: IOC President Thomas Bach embraces e-sports with certain reservations

The endless hours you've spent on your favourite e-sports game could soon make you an Olympian! The Olympic Games’ journey to the virtual world is well under way, according to the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, but there are a few hurdles when it comes to its formal inclusion in the games. Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Bach said that the governing body of the Olympic games sees virtual sport as part of the future and has already begun to appreciate and embrace it.

"Virtual sport is clearly part of the future, because it's not only cycling, you can see it in combat sports and you're going to see it in more sports. We have started to embrace and appreciate this development," he said.

When asked about the digitization of athletics and sport, Bach began by acknowledging that the chances of a child stumbling across sport has reduced following the rise of access to screens, but went on to say that the IOC saw it as their responsibility to reach out to the youth. He said that there were two approaches that the Committee has in mind: improving reach on social media and embracing e-sports.

"We cannot wait any more for the young people to come to us. We have to go where they are in the real world and in the digital world. In the digital world this means two things. First is communication. We have to go to Instagram and other social platforms, we have to get our message across. This is why as part of our reforms 10 years ago, we created the digital Republic channel. And then the other is that we have to embrace the appearance of eSports," Bach explained.

The IOC President has also insisted that the phenomenon couldn't be ignored any longer. However, he added that eventually a decision would have to be taken on e-sport as long as it continues its meteoric rise. A decision that Bach believes comes down to three options.

"We have to see how this is developing. And then we will have I think, in principle, three options, either to say, this doesn't work, thank you very much, you do your own thing in this business. Or to say some of these virtual sports could be a discipline of the traditional sport in the Olympic Games, or to keep organizing an own event like this Olympic eSports final, for e-sports. This will take some time," he went on to explain.

However, Bach believes that games involving killing can't make it to the Olympics. He explained that such games go against the values of the Olympic Games and insisted that only sports with a physical component would be considered.

"We cannot identify ourselves with any games which are against our values. So Olympic venues and killer games, there is a red line between them. But we embrace in particular virtual sports means where the physical activity is still existing," he said.

Bach also maintained that the investment in e-sports will not be about returns but about staying relevant. He then went on to say that though the potential of digitisation in sport is enormous, the challenges are equally concerning. The IOC President elaborated that although every potential athlete could eventually have access to high-performance coaches, it could lead to issues when it comes to acclimatizing to the other competitors and even team mates, thereby jeopardising performance.

"Potentially every kid on this planet can have access to a high performance coach, adapted to their body adapted to their emotions and their favorite sports. This is a huge potential, at the same time, it's a challenge because where does such an almost absolute individualization lead to. At the end, these kids the training can be very individual but the competition will either be in a team or will it be in competition with others. How will they adjust their mindset all of a sudden after being 90% of the year alone with their personal coach on the screen and then all of a sudden competing in the real world," Bach said.