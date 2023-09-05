Exclusive: IOC President promises Paris 2024 Games will be more sustainable and inclusive

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has earmarked the Paris Olympics in 2024 as the first step towards making the quadrennial tournament more sustainable. For years, concerns have been raised over the tragic economic aftereffects that come with hosting the Olympic Games.

Cities have to shell out significant sums to make the mandatory arrangements for the iconic competition that lasts not longer than a fortnight on most occasions. As a result, there have been widespread conjectures about the economic feasibility of playing host to an event of such massive magnitude. Bach addressed those concerns in his exclusive conversation with Shereen Bhan of CNBC-TV18 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

“First of all, the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 are the first ones which are organised from the start to the delivery according to our reform or program of Olympic Agenda. This means these Games will be not only more sustainable, it will be more inclusive, and for the first time, we will have full gender parity amongst the athletes. With regards to sustainability, the first thing is already that 95 percent of the facilities to be used are existing or temporary. This is exactly what we wanted to achieve with our reforms,” Bach explained.

He added, “In Los Angeles (2028), this will go up to 100 percent. The remaining 5 percent in Paris, most of it is the Olympic Village. This is clearly not the cost of the Games. This is one of the most welcome investments in the suburbs of Paris, where housing and affordable housing is desperately needed. With regard to the carbon footprint, the goal in Paris is to cut the carbon emissions in half compared to the average of the Games in London and Rio de Janeiro. So there, we are in a good way to achieve this and that would be going beyond the goals of the Paris Agreement on carbon emission reductions.”

Bach explained that very little Greenfield infrastructure will be built to conduct events in the Olympic Games from here onwards. Most of the amenities will be brought up out of already existing facilities to cut down costs and ensure sufficient usability of those places after the tournament rounds off.

He unveiled numbers to assert that claim and revealed that the adjustments being made in line with the Olympic Agenda have boosted up the number of parties and cities interested in hosting the Games in the future.

Further, Bach assured that the IOC is embracing flexibility and increasingly adjusting to the existing facilities of the cities. He reiterated that hosts will be allowed the leeway to tap into resources for specific sports in different regions and across the country if push comes to shove.

He opened up about the seamless shift that the IOC is making from a rigid rulebook that insisted on cities adapting to the demands of the organisers to the global governing body becoming gradually more cognisant of the difficulties that a city has to endure to host a game of such magnificent scale. Bach detailed that joining hands and working closely in cooperation is the way forward to achieve the larger goals of sustainability in the Olympic Games.

“The major course correction that we have made is that we have established a clear priority in our approach. In the past, we said, that in order to allocate the Olympic Games to a city, country, or region, this city has to adapt to the Games. So, ‘Here are the conditions. You have to tick it off. If not, we are very sorry, we are going elsewhere.’ This we have totally turned around. We are saying now, the Games have to adapt to the city. So there are for instance, you don’t find any more kind of requests from our side that the stadium has to have this capacity or other of this kind of requests,” Bach said.