UP Warriorz rounded off the league at the third spot, with four victories in eight games and an equal number of points to their name. They barely missed out on making it to the summit clash but Dhawan was eventually left impressed with the numbers and attention drawn by the league in its inaugural season. He claimed that the Indian masses took an active interest in the competition irrespective of the very quick turnaround time between the finalisation of the five franchises and the commencement of the league. In his view, the future certainly appears to be bright for the Warriorz as well as for the WPL as a whole.

Earlier this year, cricket in India embarked on a completely new and transformative era with the inception of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The hugely exceptional model of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was replicated in the women’s game with five franchises, namely: Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the UP Warriorz coming on board to kick off the tournament.

Amongst these, the UP Warriorz is owned by Capri Global, which is a non-banking financial corporation (NBFC) listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Unlike MI, DC, or the RCB, the UP Warriorz does not carry the baggage of having a men’s team from the IPL into the WPL. They commenced an unforeseen journey under the leadership of Australian superstar Alyssa Healy and supported by Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

Basant Dhawan, Group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Capri Global Capital. Basant Dhawan, Group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Capri Global Capital.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, Basant Dhawan, Group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Capri Global Capital, explained, "We are a new franchise. We don’t have the legacy of established IPL teams, who come in with a standard template for running a team. In a way, it is more positive as we have also been learning as to how to develop a team and the culture within. Because, as you know, most of the players are from different nationalities."

"They bring in different cultures and skill sets. What we have tried to do is provide a platform to these multi-nation players to come and interact and express themselves as warriors because the intrinsic belief of our franchise and the sports team is having a warrior attitude," he added.

Also Read:

The ‘warrior’ attitude, as mentioned above, resonates amongst the sporting properties owned by Capri Global across different leagues. They are at the helm of the Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and also ventured into the newly-launched ILT20 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the Sharjah Warriors franchise. Capri had also expressed interest in acquiring an IPL franchise in the latest round of expansion in 2021.

However, the swiftness with which they went about owning a WPL team certainly piqued interest amongst observers, given that it was a brand-new league to start with. Dhawan pointed out that owning and running the UP Warriorz stands true to the core ethos of the company.

Uttar Pradesh ki shaan hai yeh team, aur ab Warriorz aa gaye hai maidan mein, har chunotiyoon ka uttar dene! 💪🏼 Let's go, Warriorz 👏#UPWarriorzUttarDega #WPL pic.twitter.com/wTGvH07DkL— UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) March 7, 2023 "At Capri, we believe that capital creates opportunity, because, at the core of it, we are in the lending business. From that thought, we are of the firm belief that we need to provide capital to all genders. It has to be equal for both men and women. Our core theme is equity for all and collective growth. From that perspective, we decided to invest in women’s sports and IPL of course is a very well-established product. The women’s sport is growing in a big way. So, when this opportunity of investing in women’s IPL team came forward, it was a very natural fit for us," he said. "At Capri, we believe that capital creates opportunity, because, at the core of it, we are in the lending business. From that thought, we are of the firm belief that we need to provide capital to all genders. It has to be equal for both men and women. Our core theme is equity for all and collective growth. From that perspective, we decided to invest in women’s sports and IPL of course is a very well-established product. The women’s sport is growing in a big way. So, when this opportunity of investing in women’s IPL team came forward, it was a very natural fit for us," he said.

He added, "For all stakeholders in the WPL, there is a definite established product of the men’s IPL in existence. Everybody knows the opportunity that is there in India. We have seen that when you look at the actual numbers as well. So, just to give a perspective when the men’s IPL teams were taken by the eight franchises initially, the average franchise paid around close to Rs 740 crore per team back in 2008."

"Now, when you see in 2022, the five women franchises have paid an average fee of Rs 940 crore. So, with regards to each franchise’s commitment and belief in the WPL, there is a 26 percent increase in the franchise fee itself in men versus women. It exhibits that whatever plans are discussed with us are towards a strong growth trajectory for the WPL," Dhawan further said.

Talk about WPL reaching boundaries beyond India 👏 Here's how WPL is going to serve as an inspiration for women playing the sport & cricket in Brazil 👌#TATAWPLWatch till the end for a special guest appearance 😉P.S - Thank you @189Grace 🤗 pic.twitter.com/V89iB2TXWm— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 29, 2023

UP Warriorz rounded off the league at the third spot, with four victories in eight games and an equal number of points to their name. They barely missed out on making it to the summit clash but Dhawan was eventually left impressed with the numbers and attention drawn by the league in its inaugural season. He claimed that the Indian masses took an active interest in the competition irrespective of the very quick turnaround time between the finalisation of the five franchises and the commencement of the league. In his view, the future certainly appears to be bright for the Warriorz as well as for the WPL as a whole.

"When the WPL got announced, it was within three weeks that everything turned around, and post the announcement of the five franchises, it was not even 17-18 days when the tournament started. So, with regards to how it has delivered in the first season and our experience, the numbers speak for themselves with regards to the overall delivery of the WPL," Dhawan said.

"With a reach of about 86 million which it has delivered in the tournament, it is quite phenomenal. Because, there were 19 games played in the WPL (22) versus the IPL where you play around 74 matches, which has a reach of close to around 500 million, so if you see, like-to-like, it is a product that has delivered quite well with the Indian audience," he signed off.