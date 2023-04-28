Exclusive | Medals can't be won without discipline: Wrestler Bajrang Punia on PT Usha's remarks

Responding to Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha's condemnation of wrestlers' protest and terming it as indiscipline, Olympian bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has asserted that medals cannot be won without discipline.

Usha on Thursday said that the wrestlers protesting against alleged sexual harassment by wrestlers' federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the streets amounted to "indiscipline" and are "tarnishing the image of the country."

Usha, a former Olympian, also added that the wrestlers should have come before the IOA committee before taking to the streets.

Reacting to her statement, Punia told CNBC-TV18 that the athletes had approached the committee back in January during the first round of protests but PT Usha allegedly did not pick up the phone then.

"PT Usha herself is an athlete. She is an icon for us. To her, I say, 'Can medals be won without discipline?'" Punia told CNBC-TV18.

Speaking to reporters, Punia expressed his hurt over Usha's statements and highlighted the allegations Usha had made of encroachment and hooliganism at the Usha School of Athletics in Kerala during a press conference.

"When her academy was being demolished and she had raised concerns on social media, then was that not tarnishing India's image?" Punia questioned.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has also criticised PT Usha for her comments, accusing her of ignoring their concerns.

"Dear@PTUshaOfficial, it is does not become you to disparage the justified protests of your fellow sportspersons in the face of repeated & wanton sexual harassment. Their standing up for their rights does not 'tarnish the image of the nation.' Ignoring their concerns — instead of hearing them out, investigating them & taking just action — does," Tharoor tweeted.

Star Indian wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, among many others, are protesting against the WFI chief, accusing him of sexual harassment and mistreatment of athletes.

"This is not a wrestling match, it is a fight involving all players. The sport is being exploited. India's daughters are being exploited. Until all players don't come together, people like this will keep exploiting us," Punia said in Hindi.

If it comes to justice and saving the sport of wrestling, we are ready to sacrifice our career, Punia added.

"Hum kushti ko bachaane ke liye har kurbaani ko dene ke liye tayaar hai (we are ready to sacrifice to save wrestling)," he said.

Top sports personalities including Sania Mirza, Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag, Niraj Kumar and Abhinav Bindra have also come out in support of the wrestlers.

AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atisihi, along with Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu have announced that they would join hands with the wrestlers in their efforts.