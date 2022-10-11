Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

By CNBCTV18.com

India is all geared up to host the 2022 edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. It is the second time that a FIFA World Cup is being hosted in the country. India was previously the host of the 2017 FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup.

Three cities, Bhubaneswar, Margoa and Navi Mumbai will welcome the 16 teams that will be seen in action in the World Cup. Bhubaneswar's Kalinga stadium, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margoa and Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium are the three venues where the matches of the World Cup will be played.

Which teams are playing in the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup?

Sixteen teams are in fray to the lift this year's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. These sixteen teams are split into four groups of four teams each.

The groups and the teams are as follows

Group A

India (hosts)

United States of America

Morocco

Brazil

Group B

Germany

Nigeria

Chile

New Zealand

Group C

Spain

Colombia

Mexico

China

Group D

Japan

Tanzania

Canada

France

Each team will play every other team from its group once and the top two teams from each group at the end of the group stages will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Hosts India along with Morocco and Tanzania will be participating in their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup tournament.

Here is the complete schedule of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Group A fixtures

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Oct 11 Morocco vs Brazil 4:30pm Kalinga Stadium Oct 11 India vs USA 8pm Kalinga Stadium Oct 14 Brazil vs USA 4:30pm Kalinga Stadium Oct 14 India vs Morocco 8pm Kalinga Stadium Oct 17 Brazil vs India 4:30pm Kalinga Stadium Oct 17 USA vs Morocco 8pm Fatorda Stadium

Group B fixtures

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Oct 11 Chile vs New Zealand 4:30pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 11 Germany vs Nigeria 8pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 14 New Zealand vs Nigeria 4:30pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 14 Germany vs Chile 8pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 17 New Zealand vs Germany 4:30pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 17 Nigeria vs Chile 8pm Kalinga Stadium

Group C fixtures

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Oct 12 Mexico vs China 4:30pm DY Patil Stadium Oct 12 Spain vs Colombia 8pm DY Patil Stadium Oct 15 China vs Colombia 4:30pm DY Patil Stadium Oct 15 Spain vs Mexico 8pm DY Patil Stadium Oct 18 China vs Spain 4:30pm DY Patil Stadium Oct 18 Colombia vs Mexico 8pm Fatorda Stadium

Group D fixtures

Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Oct 12 Canada vs France 4:30pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 12 Japan vs Tanzania 8pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 15 France vs Tanzania 4:30pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 15 Japan vs Canada 8pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 18 France vs Japan 4:30pm Fatorda Stadium Oct 18 Tanzania vs Canada 8pm DY Patil Stadium

Where to watch the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India will be broadcast on Sports18 1 SD & HD. Fans can also tune in to the live stream on the Voot Select and Jio TV apps.