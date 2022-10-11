Homesports news

Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

India is all geared up to host the 2022 edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. It is the second time that a FIFA World Cup is being hosted in the country. India was previously the host of the 2017 FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup.
Three cities, Bhubaneswar, Margoa and Navi Mumbai will welcome the 16 teams that will be seen in action in the World Cup. Bhubaneswar's Kalinga stadium, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margoa and Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium are the three venues where the matches of the World Cup will be played.
Which teams are playing in the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup?
Sixteen teams are in fray to the lift this year's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. These sixteen teams are split into four groups of four teams each.
The groups and the teams are as follows
Group A 
India (hosts)
United States of America
Morocco
Brazil
Group B 
Germany
Nigeria
Chile
New Zealand
Group C
Spain
Colombia
Mexico
China
Group D
Japan
Tanzania
Canada
France
Each team will play every other team from its group once and the top two teams from each group at the end of the group stages will qualify for the quarterfinals.
Hosts India along with Morocco and Tanzania will be participating in their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup tournament.
Here is the complete schedule of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
Group A fixtures 

Date

FixtureTime (IST)Venue

Oct 11

Morocco vs Brazil4:30pm

Kalinga Stadium

Oct 11India vs USA8pm

Kalinga Stadium

Oct 14

Brazil vs USA4:30pmKalinga Stadium
Oct 14India vs Morocco8pm

Kalinga Stadium

Oct 17

Brazil vs India4:30pmKalinga Stadium
Oct 17USA vs Morocco8pm

Fatorda Stadium

Group B fixtures 

Date

FixtureTime (IST)Venue
Oct 11Chile vs New Zealand4:30pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 11

Germany vs Nigeria8pmFatorda Stadium
Oct 14New Zealand vs Nigeria4:30pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 14

Germany vs Chile8pmFatorda Stadium
Oct 17New Zealand vs Germany4:30pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 17

Nigeria vs Chile8pm

Kalinga Stadium

Group C fixtures 

Date

FixtureTime (IST)

Venue

Oct 12

Mexico vs China4:30pm

DY Patil Stadium

Oct 12

Spain vs Colombia8pm

DY Patil Stadium

Oct 15

China vs Colombia4:30pm

DY Patil Stadium

Oct 15

Spain vs Mexico8pm

DY Patil Stadium

Oct 18

China vs Spain4:30pm

DY Patil Stadium

Oct 18

Colombia vs Mexico8pm

Fatorda Stadium

Group D fixtures 

Date

FixtureTime (IST)Venue
Oct 12Canada vs France4:30pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 12

Japan vs Tanzania8pmFatorda Stadium
Oct 15France vs Tanzania4:30pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 15

Japan vs Canada8pmFatorda Stadium

Oct 18

France vs Japan4:30pm

Fatorda Stadium

Oct 18

Tanzania vs Canada8pm

DY Patil Stadium

Where to watch the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India will be broadcast on Sports18 1 SD & HD. Fans can also tune in to the live stream on the Voot Select and Jio TV apps.
 
