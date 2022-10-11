Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Mini
It is the second time that a FIFA World Cup is being hosted in the country. India was the host of the 2017 FIFA U-17 men's World Cup. Bhubaneswar's Kalinga stadium, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margoa and Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium are the three venues where the matches of the World Cup will be played.
Date
|Fixture
|Time (IST)
|Venue
Oct 11
|Morocco vs Brazil
|4:30pm
Kalinga Stadium
|Oct 11
|India vs USA
|8pm
Kalinga Stadium
Oct 14
|Brazil vs USA
|4:30pm
|Kalinga Stadium
|Oct 14
|India vs Morocco
|8pm
Kalinga Stadium
Oct 17
|Brazil vs India
|4:30pm
|Kalinga Stadium
|Oct 17
|USA vs Morocco
|8pm
Fatorda Stadium
Date
|Fixture
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Oct 11
|Chile vs New Zealand
|4:30pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 11
|Germany vs Nigeria
|8pm
|Fatorda Stadium
|Oct 14
|New Zealand vs Nigeria
|4:30pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 14
|Germany vs Chile
|8pm
|Fatorda Stadium
|Oct 17
|New Zealand vs Germany
|4:30pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 17
|Nigeria vs Chile
|8pm
Kalinga Stadium
Date
|Fixture
|Time (IST)
Venue
Oct 12
|Mexico vs China
|4:30pm
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 12
|Spain vs Colombia
|8pm
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 15
|China vs Colombia
|4:30pm
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 15
|Spain vs Mexico
|8pm
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 18
|China vs Spain
|4:30pm
DY Patil Stadium
Oct 18
|Colombia vs Mexico
|8pm
Fatorda Stadium
Date
|Fixture
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Oct 12
|Canada vs France
|4:30pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 12
|Japan vs Tanzania
|8pm
|Fatorda Stadium
|Oct 15
|France vs Tanzania
|4:30pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 15
|Japan vs Canada
|8pm
|Fatorda Stadium
Oct 18
|France vs Japan
|4:30pm
Fatorda Stadium
Oct 18
|Tanzania vs Canada
|8pm
DY Patil Stadium