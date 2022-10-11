    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    Everything you need to know about the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    It is the second time that a FIFA World Cup is being hosted in the country. India was the host of the 2017 FIFA U-17 men's World Cup. Bhubaneswar's Kalinga stadium, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margoa and Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium are the three venues where the matches of the World Cup will be played.

    India is all geared up to host the 2022 edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. It is the second time that a FIFA World Cup is being hosted in the country. India was previously the host of the 2017 FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup.
    Three cities, Bhubaneswar, Margoa and Navi Mumbai will welcome the 16 teams that will be seen in action in the World Cup. Bhubaneswar's Kalinga stadium, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margoa and Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium are the three venues where the matches of the World Cup will be played.
    Which teams are playing in the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup?
    Sixteen teams are in fray to the lift this year's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. These sixteen teams are split into four groups of four teams each.
    The groups and the teams are as follows
    Group A 
    India (hosts)
    United States of America
    Morocco
    Brazil
    Group B 
    Germany
    Nigeria
    Chile
    New Zealand
    Group C
    Spain
    Colombia
    Mexico
    China
    Group D
    Japan
    Tanzania
    Canada
    France
    Each team will play every other team from its group once and the top two teams from each group at the end of the group stages will qualify for the quarterfinals.
    Hosts India along with Morocco and Tanzania will be participating in their first FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup tournament.
    Also Read: Almost 10% of Premier League, EFL players experienced bullying and 5% suffered suicidal thoughts - PFA survey
    Here is the complete schedule of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
    Group A fixtures 

    Date

    		FixtureTime (IST)Venue

    Oct 11

    		Morocco vs Brazil4:30pm

    Kalinga Stadium

    Oct 11India vs USA8pm

    Kalinga Stadium

    Oct 14

    		Brazil vs USA4:30pmKalinga Stadium
    Oct 14India vs Morocco8pm

    Kalinga Stadium

    Oct 17

    		Brazil vs India4:30pmKalinga Stadium
    Oct 17USA vs Morocco8pm

    Fatorda Stadium

    Group B fixtures 

    Date

    		FixtureTime (IST)Venue
    Oct 11Chile vs New Zealand4:30pm

    Fatorda Stadium

    Oct 11

    		Germany vs Nigeria8pmFatorda Stadium
    Oct 14New Zealand vs Nigeria4:30pm

    Fatorda Stadium

    Oct 14

    		Germany vs Chile8pmFatorda Stadium
    Oct 17New Zealand vs Germany4:30pm

    Fatorda Stadium

    Oct 17

    		Nigeria vs Chile8pm

    Kalinga Stadium

    Group C fixtures 

    Date

    		FixtureTime (IST)

    Venue

    Oct 12

    		Mexico vs China4:30pm

    DY Patil Stadium

    Oct 12

    		Spain vs Colombia8pm

    DY Patil Stadium

    Oct 15

    		China vs Colombia4:30pm

    DY Patil Stadium

    Oct 15

    		Spain vs Mexico8pm

    DY Patil Stadium

    Oct 18

    		China vs Spain4:30pm

    DY Patil Stadium

    Oct 18

    		Colombia vs Mexico8pm

    Fatorda Stadium

    Group D fixtures 

    Date

    		FixtureTime (IST)Venue
    Oct 12Canada vs France4:30pm

    Fatorda Stadium

    Oct 12

    		Japan vs Tanzania8pmFatorda Stadium
    Oct 15France vs Tanzania4:30pm

    Fatorda Stadium

    Oct 15

    		Japan vs Canada8pmFatorda Stadium

    Oct 18

    		France vs Japan4:30pm

    Fatorda Stadium

    Oct 18

    		Tanzania vs Canada8pm

    DY Patil Stadium

    Where to watch the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
    The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India will be broadcast on Sports18 1 SD & HD. Fans can also tune in to the live stream on the Voot Select and Jio TV apps.
     
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    FIFAFootball

    Previous Article

    Expat teams from India and Australia to play T20 match in New York to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

    Next Article

    ESG Index lags behind as investors favour energy, financials

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng