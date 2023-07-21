I didn't want to go to Asian Games without trials, refused chance of direct entry: Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik is currently training in Michigan in the United States of America (USA). She will be flying down to India for her trials of the 62 kg women’s freestyle weight group that is supposed to take place on July 22-23 in New Delhi. Meanwhile, nearly 100 people from the wrestling community protested outside the IOA office on Thursday against the leeway given to Punia and Phogat.

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik has revealed that she never demanded an exemption from the selection trials for the Asian Games 2023. Malik was one of the faces of the long-drawn protest against ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Recently, the ad-hoc panel of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) allowed seasoned grapplers like Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat to represent the country in the quadrennial competition without undergoing trials. This move earned them the wrath of fellow wrestlers like Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal who moved to the Delhi High Court (HC) against the aforementioned decision.

“As you all know, we had requested the government for additional time for preparing for the Asian Games. We had requested them to hold our trials after August 10, and the government gave us time as well, following which we came out here for training. But, over the last 3-4 days, it has emerged that direct entries are being sent for two weight categories,” Malik said in a video message.

She added, “I was also told by e-mail that my name would be considered too. But I refused. I didn’t want to go without the trials. We had only discussed a time extension that our trials should be held after August 10 — which is not happening. I only want to say that everyone should get justice and a chance for fair selections.”

