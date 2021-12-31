Everyone in BCCI asked Virat Kohli to stay on as T20I captain: Chief selector Chetan Sharma

Contradicting Virat Kohli, India's chief selector Chetan Sharma on Friday said that the batting maestro was told to carry on as T20I captain by everyone in the BCCI.

"Everyone from selectors to (BCCI) office bearers, convenor of selection meeting and all present told Kohli to wait on T20 captaincy till World Cup got over," said Sharma.

“We were in the middle of the World Cup when Virat announced that he would give up the T20s captaincy. But all board members asked him to reconsider. That was not the time to tell him that if you leave one format you will be made to give up another," he added.

Days after Kohli quit T20I captaincy, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the Board had asked the superstar batter to reconsider his decision.

Kohli had contradicted Ganguly's statement during his explosive press conference, saying he had no such communication with the Board's president and that he was informed about his removal as ODI skipper one and a half hour before the selection meeting for the South Africa series.

His statement came against the backdrop of the BCCI's announcement on December 8 that Rohit Sharma would replace Virat Kohli as captain in ODIs and T20Is going forward. Kohli said he had discussed his intention to continue as the ODI captain. “I had communicated my desire… unless office bearers, selectors don’t feel likewise. My decision to leave T20I captaincy was taken well,” he added.