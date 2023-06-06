"Every captain wants to win championships, I am no different," remarks Rohit Sharma on the eve of WTC final

Talking about winning titles, the Indian skipper also mentioned that these things can add undue pressure and that is never good for the team if they are thought about excessively. "It will be nice to win some titles, win some extraordinary series. But yeah, like having said that, I genuinely feel that we don’t want to put too much pressure on ourselves by overthinking about these kinds of stuff," he added.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is eyeing at World Test Championship (WTC) trophy as the Team India will lock horns with Australia on Wednesday at The Oval. India has not won any ICC trophy in the last decade even after entering the finals and semi-finals on numerous occasions.

A day before the final, during the practice session, Rohit interacted with the media personnel and said that it is every captain's aim to win big matches and championships. "Every captain wants to win championships, So I’ll be no different. I also want to win the championship. And that’s what the sport is all about, winning championship. So for me, it will be nice if I can win one or two championships, as in when I decide to move on from this job," he said.

Sharma asserted that every cricketer playing for the team wants to take the country forward and it can be done only by winning crucial games and emerging victorious in as many championships as possible. "For me also, it will be the same. I want to win games, I want to win championships. That is what you play for,” Rohit said during the pre-match press conference.

Talking about winning titles, the Indian skipper also mentioned that these things can add undue pressure and that is never good for the team if they are thought about excessively. "It will be nice to win some titles, win some extraordinary series. But yeah, like having said that, I genuinely feel that we don’t want to put too much pressure on ourselves by overthinking about these kinds of stuff," he added.

Meanwhile, Rohit seems to be fit to feature in the WTC final after dealing with a blow on him thumb duringthe net session. The 36-year-old took a short break and did not rejoin the practice, sparking rumours of missing out of the summit clash due to the injury. He might undergo a precautionary scan later in the day but is all set to lead India in this upcoming epic finale.