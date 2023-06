"Every captain wants to win championships, I am no different," remarks Rohit Sharma on the eve of WTC final

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is eyeing at World Test Championship (WTC) trophy as the Team India will lock horns with Australia on Wednesday at The Oval. India has not won any ICC trophy in the last decade even after entering the finals and semi-finals on numerous occasions.

A day before the final, during the practice session, Rohit interacted with the media personnel and said that it is every captain's aim to win big matches and championships. "Every captain wants to win championships, So I’ll be no different. I also want to win the championship. And that’s what the sport is all about, winning championship. So for me, it will be nice if I can win one or two championships, as in when I decide to move on from this job," he said.