"Every captain wants to win championships, I am no different," remarks Rohit Sharma on the eve of WTC final

Talking about winning titles, the Indian skipper also mentioned that these things can add undue pressure and that is never good for the team if they are thought about excessively. "It will be nice to win some titles, win some extraordinary series. But yeah, like having said that, I genuinely feel that we don’t want to put too much pressure on ourselves by overthinking about these kinds of stuff," he added.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is eyeing at World Test Championship (WTC) trophy as the Team India will lock horns with Australia on Wednesday at The Oval. India has not won any ICC trophy in the last decade even after entering the finals and semi-finals on numerous occasions.
A day before the final, during the practice session, Rohit interacted with the media personnel and said that it is every captain's aim to win big matches and championships. "Every captain wants to win championships, So I’ll be no different. I also want to win the championship. And that’s what the sport is all about, winning championship. So for me, it will be nice if I can win one or two championships, as in when I decide to move on from this job," he said.