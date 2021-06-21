Euro Cup 2020: Italy beats Wales 1-0; Switzerland overcomes Turkish challenge

Italy extended its unbeaten streak to a record-tying 30 matches with a 1-0 victory over Wales on Sunday at the European Championship. Matteo Pessina scored the only goal in the match that saw Wales defender Ethan Ampadu sent off with a questionable straight red card for stepping on Federico Bernardeschi's ankle 10 minutes into the second half.

The result meant that Italy has qualified for round 16 after finishing Group A with a perfect nine points. Wales, despite the defeat, came second with four points and qualified for the last 16 at only its second European Championship. The Azzurri first won 30 straight under coaching great Vittorio Pozzo from 1935-39. That team won Italy's second consecutive World Cup in 1938.

The Italians, who will play the second-place team from Group C at Wembley Stadium in London next Saturday, has not conceded a single goal in its last eleven outings. The four-time world cup winners have only won the coveted continental title once and will be hopeful of ending its dry run when it comes to the Euro cup.

Wales, who made history by reaching the semi-finals of the last Euro cup edition, will play the second-place team from Group B in Amsterdam.

Switzerland’s hopes alive after victory over Turkey

Xherdan Shaqiri scored two goals Sunday to give Switzerland a 3-1 victory over Turkey and a likely place in the round of 16 at the European Championship. Winger Steven Zuber assisted all three Switzerland goals, with Haris Seferovic getting the first and Shaqiri putting in the next two.

Irfan Can Kahveci scored for Turkey, the only goal the team managed at Euro 2020.

Switzerland finished third in Group A and will likely qualify as one of the four best third-place teams. The Swiss will have to wait until other groups are finished for confirmation.

-With agency inputs