Euro Cup 2020: England beats Czech Republic 1-0; Croatia advances to next round

Raheem Sterling’s heroics ensured that England overcame Czech Republic 1-0 in their group stage match held in London. The victory ensured that the World cup semi-finalists are now entering round 16 of the tournament as the top team from ‘group D.’

The header at the far-post from Jack Grealish’s cross in the 12th minute moved England onto a path where its only game away from Wembley will be a potential quarterfinal match in Rome. Sterling's second goal at Euro 2020 comes as a relief for the England side which is finding it hard to score amid a dry spell from the boots of star striker Harry Kane. Kane at least managed his first shot on target of Euro 2020 against the Czechs after failing to do so against Croatia and in the 0-0 draw with Scotland.

(Neil Hall/Pool Photo via AP) (Neil Hall/Pool Photo via AP)

Beyond Sterling’s goal, there wasn’t much for the pandemic-restricted crowd of about 20,000 to celebrate, however, the goal could be more than fatal for the visitors who dropped from first place to third and are uncertain about where their last-16 game will be.

England now has a week off playing before hosting the runner-up from Group F on Tuesday. That opponent could be World Cup champion France, defending champion Portugal, Germany or Hungary, and the permitted crowd will be rising to 45,000.

Modrić leads the way for Croatia

Modrić's majestic goal in the 62nd minute helped Croatia beat Scotland 3-1 on Tuesday and give the team a spot in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 by finishing second in Group D. Croatia will face the runner-up from Group E on Monday in Copenhagen.

Modrić, who also picked up an assist on Croatia's third goal, had a quiet first two group matches, with the midfielder forced into deeper positions and Croatia facing criticism for lacking spark in attack. But the playmaker showed his class and why he won the Ballon d’Or in 2018 — the same year he helped his team reach the World Cup final.