Euro Cup 2020 day 6 highlights: Italy sinks Switzerland; Wales show Turkey the exit door

The new-look Italy which continues impressing all with its offensive flair swept past the Swiss with a convincing 3-0 win in what was a one-sided match. Switzerland simply had no answer to the lethal offence oriented game of the historically defensive Italians that saw Roberto Mancini’s team employ both the wingers and the midfielders, who traditionally play a holding role, swoop in for the kill.

Midfielder Manuel Locatelli scored twice followed by Ciro Immobile’s goal that came in the 87th minute. The result, not only makes Italy one of the favourites to win the cup but also the first team to make it to the last 16 at Euro 2020, a turnaround for a team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Wales humbles Turkey

In another match of the same group, Turkey was shown the exit door after they were beaten 2-0 by Wales at Baku. In a match that saw Turkey pressing more attacks and Wales showing more perfection in the oppositions penalty box, Wales captain Gareth Bale was the hero, despite missing a penalty, by setting up two goals. Bale lofted a pass over the defence that Aaron Ramsey chested down before knocking it past onrushing Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Çakir in the 42nd minute. Connor Roberts scored the second in the final seconds of injury time after Bale dribbled along the touchline from a short corner. The win moved the Euro 2016 semifinalists closer to a place in the last 16 with four points in Group A.

Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates after his teammate Wales' Connor Roberts scored his sides second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Turkey and Wales at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Image: AP) Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates after his teammate Wales' Connor Roberts scored his sides second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Turkey and Wales at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Image: AP)

Bale had a chance to score one himself in the 61st minute but he sent his penalty kick over the bar after being tripped by Zeki Çelik on the edge of the area. The Wales captain hasn’t scored for his country in 13 games. His last goal came against Croatia in Euro 2020 qualifying in October 2019.

Russia beats Finland in Baltic derby

Russia beat their Baltic neighbour and rivals Finland 1-0 to open their account in the tournament. Russia, who had earlier lost 3-0 to Belgium in their opening match dominated the game from the start and took the lead at the very end of the first half thanks to a beautiful curling shot by left-footed playmaker Aleksei Miranchuk.

Russia's Aleksei Miranchuk celebrates after scoring a goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Finland and Russia at the Gazprom Arena stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Image: AP ) Russia's Aleksei Miranchuk celebrates after scoring a goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Finland and Russia at the Gazprom Arena stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Image: AP )

The win also meant that Russia will meet Denmark in their final group match knowing very well that they are favourites to make it to the next round from the group along with Belgium.

