    Euro Cup 2020: Belgium, Denmark advance to next round with clinical victories

    Euro Cup 2020: Belgium, Denmark advance to next round with clinical victories

    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Belgium and Denmark qualified from Group B to the next round in different fashions in the ongoing Euro Cup. While the Belgium side secured the top position in the group with three straight wins the Danes made it to the next stage in a dramatic fashion backed by a 4-1 win over the Russians.

    For Belgium, the group stage at the European Championship could hardly have gone better. The semifinalists of the last World Cup beat Finland 2-0 on Monday, their third straight win in the qualifying round, to finish in first place in Group B.
    The defeat however leaves the Finns in the third position and with a very small chance of qualifying to the round of 16 as one of four best third-place finishers. Finland was on its way to the draw that would have secured the team second place in the group when goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky had the misfortune of scoring a cruel own-goal in the 74th minute. This was followed by Belgium's second goal, scored by Romelu Lukaku in the 81st minute.
    Belgium will play one of the four third-place finishers in the round of 16 in Sevilla on Sunday, with coach Roberto Martinez having more options after seeing Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Axel Witsel — three key players — proving their fitness after recent injuries.
    Denmark routs Russia 
    Denmark, on the verge of getting eliminated, claimed an astonishing 4-1 victory over Russia to scramble into the last 16 of Euro 2020 on a head-spinning night in Copenhagen.
    Nine days after Denmark's talisman Christian Eriksen needed life-saving treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest in front of a stunned Parken Stadium crowd, his teammates duly delivered on their promise to "do it for Christian". Needing a victory to have any chance of making progress after losing to Finland and Belgium, it was Eriksen's replacement Mikkel Damsgaard who lit the touchpaper with a 38th-minute wonder goal, the first act on a night of high drama.
    When a dreadful mistake by Russia's Roman Zobnin allowed Yussuf Poulsen to double the lead on the hour, it looked as though fate was smiling kindly on Denmark.
    It was not that simple as even a win would not have been sufficient had Finland avoided defeat by Belgium, a match bizarrely being played in St Petersburg.
    The script took a dark turn when Russia's giant striker Artem Dzyuba converted a penalty at almost the exact moment a Belgium opening goal was being disallowed by VAR.
    But the anxiety ended when Maehle's 82nd-minute goal put some extra gloss on a 4-1 win over Russia on Monday that gave Denmark second place in Group B and an automatic spot in the Round of 16.
    Denmark, Russia and Finland all finished with three points but the Danes had the better goal difference.
