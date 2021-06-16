Euro Cup 2020: After Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba removes Heineken beer bottle at news conference

French midfielder Paul Pogba grabbed worldwide attention after he removed a bottle of Heineken beer placed on a table before the start of a news conference he attended on Tuesday. The French playmaker's decision to remove the bottle comes a day after Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo moved aside Coca-Cola bottles ahead of a press meet.

The incident took place when Pogba arrived to speak to the media after he was named 'Man of the Match' in France's 1-0 win over Germany. The Manchester United star, who noticed the beer bottle placed in front of him along with cold drinks and water bottles, removed the Heineken bottle just before the media briefing could start.

Heineken, which is one of the official sponsors of the UEFA Euro 2020, did not comment on the incident.

Here's what Ronaldo did during a press conference a day earlier

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and Portugal at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest. (Image: AP) Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and Portugal at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest. (Image: AP)

The moves by both players are unlikely to be taken lightly by the UEFA authorities since both brands are official sponsors for the Euro 2020. UEFA could penalise Ronaldo for his actions, reports suggest.

The action by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was shared widely across social media prompting a sudden fall in Coca Cola's share price.

Hours after the footballer ditched the Coca-Cola bottles the stock price of the beverage brand dropped 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo set the record for most career goals at the European Championship on Tuesday after he scored from the penalty spot in the 87th minute and then added another in injury time to give the defending champions a 3-0 victory over Hungary.

Ronaldo's goals, however, were not the only interesting part of the game. On the fifth day of the Euro 2020 tournament, this was the first match played in a full stadium.

-- With inputs from agency.