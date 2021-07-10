Euro Cup 2020 | England Vs Italy Preview: Where to watch the final match live

It is literally the best team against the home team as the mighty Italians take on the Englishmen at Wembley in the final of the European championship. As both sides will go to play the final match of the tournament they will know that their journey to this moment began from the very bottom itself.

The mighty Italians, who emerged from the ashes of a national side that failed to even qualify for the 2018 world cup, is arguably the best team in the world now. Roberto Mancini's side comes to Wembley with a national record of being undefeated in the last 33 matches, going all the way back to September 2018. The last of these came against the mighty Spaniards at the same venue.

The performance of the Italians is thanks to a formidable team set-up. Center backs Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are still holding the fort while the offence seems intact led by striker Ciro Immobile and winger Lorenzo Insigne.

The English who take on the Azzuri began their journey after the embarrassment of the 2016 Euro when they were knocked out by Iceland. Gareth Southgate was not the man chosen to lead England's revival. The FA had selected Sam Allardyce for that role but when his reign was cut short by ill-judged comments to a hidden camera, the Under-21 coach was given the job. Southgate was able to draw on an exciting young generation of talent emerging from the Under-21 team and from the academies of Premier League clubs but his most significant decision was to change the culture around the England team.

The English side is a bundle of talent with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford struggling to make it to the starting team. England has conceded just one goal — and that came from the only successfully converted direct free-kick of the tournament. With Southgate often preferring two defensive midfielders sitting in front of his back four, England’s opponents can have little space to operate.

The offensive line led by Captain Harry Kane and Rahim Sterling too looks in red hot form.

But like any modern era soccer match the key area will be the midfield. This is where the Italians have an edge. The side, historically known for their defensive approach, now produces one of the most attacking forms of soccer thanks to their midfield.

The trio of Marco Verratti, Nicolo Barella and Jorginho will be a force that could challenge the English throughout the game and will give England’s hard-working, central-midfield pairing of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips along with Mason Mount a run for their money.

However, the Italians seem to have one chink in their armour. Their left-back Emerson Palmieri, who came in as the replacement for Leonardo Spinazzola, often gets too focused on the forward thrust providing a gap that can be fatally exploited by a winger.

Where to watch LIVE:

The match will be live-streamed on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2). Live telecast is also available on Sony Ten 2.

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Timing: Match starts at 12.30 am IST on July 12.

-with agency inputs