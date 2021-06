The European Football Championship is here. Twenty four national teams will be competing over the next three weeks to be crowned the kings of European football. Each team has an array of stars. Here we look at some who might shine the brightest in the Euros.

Phil Foden

The 21-year-old midfielder from Manchester City would be trying to recreate a stellar season at home on the international stage. Winner of 2021 Premier League Young Player of the Season, and part of the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, Foden has the skills to take the Three Lions all the way.

Kylian Mbappé

The 22-year-old forward for Paris Saint-Germain made history in 2018, when he became the second teenager to score two goals in a World Cup match and to score in a World Cup final. The French team is loaded with stars but Mbappe is that special player who can blow teams apart in a few minutes.

Kevin De Bruyne

This man is capable of producing the goods any given day. One of the best passers in the game, Kevin De Bruyne, is one of the pillars of the current Belgian squad. He has made 21 goals across 80 appearances for Belgium. De Bruyne won the Premier League with Manchester City but fractured his eye socket and nose in the Champions League final against Chelsea. He is likely to miss the first match against Russia.

Serge Gnabry

The Bayern Munich player will be representing the German national team in an international tournament for the first time. Gnabry has been prolific in his appearances for Die Mannschaft, scoring 16 times in just 22 appearances. Germany has lacked good goal conversion from the midfield, and Gnabry is crucial to achieve this.

N’Golo Kante

The word metronome is often used in football to describe tireless midfielders. Nobody embodies it better than N’Golo Kante. The World Cup-winning French midfielder is fresh from Champions League success with Chelsea and is the heart of Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus.

Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the best footballers ever, Ronaldo will lead defending champions Portugal in the Euro 2020. The team depends heavily on him for both goals and assists. Ronaldo can work his magic even from the sidelines, which we witnessed in the finals of 2016. Europe’s top goal scorer will try to recreate the magic from 2016, to help his team become back-to-back champions.

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is the most lethal marksman in Europe right now. The Polish captain will be leading the team from the front in the tournament. After an incredible season with Bayern Munich, where he scored 48 goals in 40 appearances, Lewandowski will try to recreate the same magic on the international stage.

Ruben Dias

Defenders rarely make it to the list of players to watch, but Ruben Dias is no ordinary defender. He was the signing which made Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City the champions of England. The centre-back was rightly chosen as the Premier League Player of the Season. The Portuguese defence will be hard to break down with Dias marshalling it.

Luka Modric

Luka Modric is widely considered one of the best midfielders of the current generation. He has achieved great success with Real Madrid. Modric led Croatia to the World Cup Finals in 2018 and was awarded the Golden Ball for the Best Player of the Tournament.

Harry Kane

The Tottenham Hotspur striker will be captaining the English team in Euro 2020. One of the favourites of bookies to win the Golden Boot, England depends on Kane for both goals and assists. If Kane clicks, so does England.

Nicolo Barella

The Inter Milan midfielder is seen as a lynchpin of Italian national squad. Roberto Mancini’s team is on a historic 26-match unbeaten streak and Barella is a crucial component. He will look to make a mark in the Euros after winning the silverware with Inter this season.

Karim Benzema

A prolific goalscorer, Karim Benzema will return to the French national team after an absence of four years. Mired by controversies and legal cases, Benzema has won it all at the club level with Real Madrid. Will he replicate that for France? We will get to know soon.