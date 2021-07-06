Euro 2020 semifinal: Unbeaten Italy will look to outclass Spain in epic clash

Spanish coach Luis Enrique had no hesitation to say ‘no’ when asked if he had seen a better team than his at the European Championship. While some may see the answer as arrogant a careful look into the recent performance reveal that Enrique has every right to show faith in his side’s capability. The ‘La Roja’ is on an unbeaten streak stretching back to October, a run of 13 games along with only one defeat in its last 29 games.

However, standing against them will be Italy, probably the only side currently in the world that can match, if not outperform the Spanish side. Roberto Mancini's side come to Wembley in London with a national record of being undefeated in the last 32 matches, going all the way back to September 2018.

The Azzurri's have followed this by an impressive record in the tournament -- three impressive wins in the group stage, without conceding, a gutsy victory over a Austria in the round of 16 and they eliminated top-ranked Belgium in the quarterfinals.

The performance of the Italians is thanks to a formidable team set-up. Center backs Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are still holding the fort while the offence and the midfield seem intact led by striker Ciro Immobile and winger Lorenzo Insigne.

Italy's Matteo Pessina celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Wales. (Alberto Lingria/Pool via AP)

Spain on the other hand seem to be a bit rusty. The defence is still a work in progress even after the introduction of Aymeric Laporte, while the hot and cold form of striker Alvaro Morata continues to frustrate Spaniards.

It’s in midfield where Spain can seriously challenge Italy, potentially making it the department where the match could be won or lost. Jorginho, Nicola Barella and probably Marco Verratti for Italy versus Sergio Busquets, Pedri Gonzalez and Koke for Spain is a must-watch duel all by itself.

A win for Spain, which has the youngest squad in the tournament, sets up the prospect of a third European Championship title in four editions and potentially the start of a new period of success for a nation that dominated world soccer from 2008 until 2012.

A win for Italy surely means Mancini's team would enter the final as favourite, no matter who wins the second semifinal match between England and Denmark.

- With inputs from agencies.