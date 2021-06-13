  • SENSEX
Euro 2020: Italy beats Turkey 3-0 in tournament opener

Updated : June 13, 2021 12:52:49 IST

The victory extended Italy's unbeaten run to 28 matches and boosted the Azzurri's status as a title contender.
Italy, which won its only European title in 1968, had never before scored more than two goals at the European Championship, according to UEFA.
After humiliatingly failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy was already back on track with a perfect qualifying campaign of 10 wins in 10 matches.
Published : June 13, 2021 12:52 PM IST

