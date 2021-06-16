Euro 2020 day 5 highlights: Ronaldo creates history in Budapest; France overcomes German challenge

In a day when he grabbed headlines on and off the pitch Portuguese superstar, Christiano Ronaldo led his national side to a 3-0 victory over home team Hungary in their tournament opener in Budapest.

The defending champions who are in the death group along with Germany and France struggled to score until the 84th minute of the match until defender Raphael Guerreiro scored the opener with a shot that deflected off a Hungarian defender. This was soon followed by Ronaldo magic that saw him score a brace that included a goal from a penalty in the 87th minute.

Ronaldo scored his first goal after Rafa Silva was fouled by Willi Orban in the area and the referee whistled for a penalty. Ronaldo, who had missed an easy chance near the end of the first half, shot to the right of the goal and got his record.

The second came when he combined with Silva in front of goal and then skipped around Hungary keeper Peter Gulacsi before rolling the ball into an empty net with his left foot.

The Portuguese great set the record for most career goals at the tournament overtaking Michel Platini, who has scored nine. The 36-year-old Ronaldo also became the only player to score at five consecutive European Championships. He is also now only three behind former Iran striker Ali Daei’s men’s record of 109 international goals.

The Hungarian side, who was backed by the local crowd numbering over 67000 at the Puskas Arena, could feel a bit unlucky given the fact that they managed to prevent the Portuguese from scoring till the very end of the match and nearly pulled off an upset.

France starts with a bang

World Champions France started the tournament with a bang after defeating Germany 1-0 at Munich. French took the lead in the 20th minute of the game courtesy of an own goal by Mats Hummels. The French victory owed a lot to the new looking German sides sluggishness especially in the first half that led to the 'les blues' taking control of the match.

However, the French were tested in the second half when the Germans, backed by the crowd, went on the offensive forcing even winger and playmaker Antoine Griezmann to take a more active role in defence. While the Germans dominated the possession stats the French were able to create more chances in form of counterattacks that saw them net the ball twice in the second half only to be denied by the referee. “I wouldn't say that we did dominate them because we played against a good team in Germany who caused us problems. They had a lot of ball possession, more than us. We were defending very well. It was a match played on a very high level, two titans facing each other," French coach Deschamps said.