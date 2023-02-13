In a statement, Eoin Morgan reflected on his illustrious career with pride and gratitude. "It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket. After much deliberation, I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years," he said.

Eoin Morgan, the legendary cricketer who captained England to their historic 50-over World Cup victory in 2019, has bid farewell to short-format franchise cricket with immediate effect. On Monday, the 36-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of the game, less than a year after he hung up his international boots.

Morgan, who retired from international cricket in July 2022, had been playing in short-format tournaments around the world since then. He led London Spirit to victory in the Hundred's elimination round, and made seven appearances for Paarl Royals in the recently-concluded SA20. He was also a losing finalist with New York Strikers in the Abu Dhabi T10.

In a statement, Morgan reflected on his illustrious career with pride and gratitude. "It is with great pride that I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket. After much deliberation, I believe that now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years," he said.

He said he cherished every moment of his cricketing career, and expressed his gratitude for the opportunities that cricket had given him.

"From moving to England in 2005 to join Middlesex, right up to the very end, playing for Paarl Royals in SA20, I have cherished every moment," said Morgan who made his England debut in an ODI in 2006.

"Thanks to cricket, I have been able to travel the world and meet incredible people, many of whom I have developed lifelong friendships with. Playing for franchise teams across the globe has given me so many memories that I will hold onto forever."

Morgan, a middle-order left-handed batsman, amassed 7,701 runs in 248 ODIs and 2,458 runs in 115 T20 Internationals, and played in just 16 Tests between 2010 and 2012, scoring 700 runs. Despite his brief Test career, Morgan will always be remembered as the captain who brought home the World Cup for England after a wait of 44 years.

Although he will no longer be seen on the field, Morgan assured fans that he will remain involved with the game, working as a commentator and pundit for international and franchise tournaments.

"Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future. Having said that, I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket."

Eoin Morgan's retirement marks the end of an era in cricket, but his impact on the game will live on forever. The T20 World Cup winner, who played every game in England's 2010 triumph in the Caribbean, will always be remembered as a true leader and a great of the game.