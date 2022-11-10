    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homesports News

    'English tea or masala chai': Zomato tweets UK PM Rishi Sunak on India vs England semi-final

    'English tea or masala chai': Zomato tweets UK PM Rishi Sunak on India vs England semi-final

    'English tea or masala chai': Zomato tweets UK PM Rishi Sunak on India vs England semi-final
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Updated)

    The UK PM's roots prompted Zomato to ask the question about whom Sunak would be supporting during the crucial match between India and England at the T20 World Cup 2022

    As the Indian cricket team locked horns with England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval in Australia, food aggregator app Zomato had a hilarious query for the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of UK Rishi Sunak.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Meet Ron DeSantis, the sudden Republican favourite for presidential nomination

    Meet Ron DeSantis, the sudden Republican favourite for presidential nomination

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    McDonald's bets on coffee to smell better growth in India

    McDonald's bets on coffee to smell better growth in India

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Why global markets are melting ahead of US inflation data and what to expect now

    Why global markets are melting ahead of US inflation data and what to expect now

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Indian government is worried by private investments not taking off

    Indian government is worried by private investments not taking off

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    “Hello sir, Rishi Sunak, English tea or masala chai today,” Zomato asked the recently elected British premier on Twitter.
     
    Born to parents of Indian origin, Rishi Sunak was chosen to lead the Conservative Party and be the Prime Minister of the UK last month. He was born in Southampton in 1980. Sunak married Indian businesswoman and fashion designer Akshata Murthy in 2009. Akshata is Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s daughter.
    The UK PM's roots prompted Zomato to ask the question about whom Sunak would be supporting during the crucial match between India and England.
    Using tea as a metaphor, Zomata wanted to know if the new PM would support the Indian side, the 'Masala Chai', or England, English tea?
    Twitter users appreciated Zomato’s subtlety and added more such comparisons on the social media platform.
    One user, Chetan Gadia (@chetangadia) wrote: “With Matthi or English Cookies?”
     
    Another user Aarushi Lal (@Aaahrushi) guessed: “Tim hortons’ chai tea.”
    The British PM has not replied to the post or commented about the game. His last tweet said he had hosted NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg at 10 Downing Street and discussed matters related to war-ravaged Ukraine.
     
    Meanwhile, India set a target of 169 for the English team in the decisive game which will determine who reaches the T20 World Cup final to face Pakistan. England beat India by 10 wickets and 24 balls to go.
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Rishi SunakZomato

    Previous Article

    T20 World Cup IND vs ENG 2nd semifinal highlights: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales fashion England's 10-wicket win over India

    Next Article

    T20 World Cup India vs England semifinal: Buttler, Hales fire ENG into Finals with 10-wicket victory over hapless IND

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng