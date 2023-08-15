English pacer Steven Finn calls it a day from all forms of cricket

Finn has had a decent career with England, having featured in 36 Tests, 69 One-Day Internationals and 21 T20 Internationals. Making his debut in 2010, he grabbed 14 wickets during the 2010-11 Ashes, which his side famously won 3-1 in Australia.

After a prolonged knee injury that kept England pacer Steven Finn out of action, Finn calls it a day. The former pacer ends his professional career, announcing retirement from all forms of cricket after "admitting defeat" to a chronic knee injury, prompting him to end his 18-year career.

In a statement issued by Sussex County Cricket Club, the 34-year-old Finn said, "Today, I am retiring from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it."

"To have played 125 games for England, including 36 Tests, far surpassed what I dreamed of. I want to thank Sussex Cricket for their support over the last 12 months especially and for welcoming me wholeheartedly into the Club at the beginning of last season." He added, "I retire with some amazing memories with England, Middlesex and Sussex, shared with fantastic people. Those will live with me forever.

"Thank you to all the people who have followed and supported my career, especially my parents who allowed me to chase my dream when I was a youngster." Finn has had a decent career with England, having featured in 36 Tests, 69 One-Day Internationals and 21 T20 Internationals. Making his debut in 2010, he grabbed 14 wickets during the 2010-11 Ashes, which his side famously won 3-1 in Australia.

He was also a part of England's 2015 Ashes triumph, where he finished with 12 scalps, the second most for his side. Overall, he has taken 125 wickets in the longest format at an average of 30.40.

Finn also has decent numbers in the white-ball formats. While he claimed 102 wickets in 69 ODIs at 29.37 and an economy of 5.06, in T20Is, he has 27 from 21 at an economy rate of 3.55.

In the domestic circuit, he began his career with Middlesex in 2005 before moving to Sussex last year. The other sides he has played for include Otago Volts (New Zealand), Islamabad United (PSL) and Manchester Originals (The Hundred).

Speaking on Finn's retirement, Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace commented, "Steven has been a fantastic bowler for Middlesex, Sussex and England." "I have had the real pleasure of watching him develop from a young bowler on the pathway to being three times Ashes winner.

"Over the next few weeks and months, I'm sure he will look back on his career with great pride and reflect on his huge contribution to the game," he concluded.

(With PTI inputs)