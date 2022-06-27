As Eoin Morgan looks to call it a day, here are 5 records the England white ball cricket captain holds

England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan is contemplating retirement from international cricket. Morgan has been struggling for form as he has laboured his way to just two half‑centuries from his past 28 T20 and 50-over internations combined.

In his most recent international outing, an ODI match against lowly ranked the Netherlands, Morgan was dismissed on a duck before sitting out of the next match sighting a groin injury.

According to English daily The Guardian, the England captain could be announcing his retirement from international cricket sometime this week with some other publications speculating an announcement as quickly as tomorrow (June 28).

Here is a look at five records that the Ireland-born England captain holds.

1. Most runs in U-19 World Cup

Eoin Morgan Ireland (Image: Reuters)

Before Eoin Morgan became a big name in international cricket and he switched from representing Ireland to England, he dominated the U-19 Cricket World Cup. Morgan represented Ireland in the 2004 and the 2006 editions of the U-19 World Cup. In these two editions, he played 13 matches and racked up 606 runs. With that Morgan became the batter with the most runs in the history of the U-19 World Cup.

2. First batter to score ODI hundreds for two different nations

Eoin Morgan (Image: Reuters)

Eoin Morgan scored his maiden ODI century in Irish colours against Canada. The next time he registered a hundred in ODIs was for England against Bangladesh. With that Morgan became the first batter in the history of ODIs to have scored centuries for two different nations.

3. Most sixes in an ODI innings

Eoin Morgan most sixes (Image: Reuters)

During a 2019 World Cup match against Afghanistan, Eoin Morgan smashed the Afghan bowlers for 17 sixes en route to 148 from just 71 balls. With that Morgan became the batter to hit most sixes in an ODI innings.

4. Most matches as T20I captain

Eoin Morgan T20 captain (Image: Reuters)

Eoin Morgan will retire as the player to have led most T20I matches. Morgan has led England in 72 T20Is and he shares this record with former Indian captain MS Dhoni. But Morgan has a better success rate compared to Dhoni. Morgan has won 42 of the 72 matches that he has led England in and lost 27 games. Two matches ended as a tie while one match had no result. Dhoni meanwhile won 41 matches, and lost 28 with one match ending in a tie and two matches having no result.

5. To lead a team to the three highest totals in the history of ODI cricket

Eoin Morgan captain (Image: Getty)

Morgan revolutionised the way England approached ODI cricket and it is reflected in a unique record that he holds. England has made the top three highest totals recorded in the history of ODI cricket. England recently smashed the highest ODI total as they scored 498/4 against the Netherlands. Before that England had amassed 481/6 against Australia and 444/3 while playing against Pakistan. On all three occasions, Morgan was the captain of England. It is a record that no other skipper in the history of 50-over cricket enjoys.