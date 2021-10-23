England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: England opts to field first

England opts to field after winning the tossEngland skipper Eoin Morgan has decided to field first after winning the toss against his counterpart Kieron Pollard. The finalists of the last world cup will be looking to restrict the defending champions to a low score before chasing it comfortably.Here are the playing XIEngland: Jos Buttler(w), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal MillsWest Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul