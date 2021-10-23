England vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: England opts to field first

0

Follow the live updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 clash between England and West Indies at Dubai International Stadium.

  • England opts to field after winning the toss

    England skipper Eoin Morgan has decided to field first after winning the toss against his counterpart Kieron Pollard. The finalists of the last world cup will be looking to restrict the defending champions to a low score before chasing it comfortably.

    Here are the playing XI

    England: Jos Buttler(w), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

    West Indies:  Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul

  • Possible playing XI for England

    Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

    Possible playing XI for West Indies

    Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy

  • Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Super 12 stage kicks off today and right off the bat we have two giants of the sport going up against each other in the form of England and West Indies

    Both sides will be eager to kickstart their campaigns with a win and as fans all we want to see is some high-octane action with both sides packed with some of the best talent cricket has to offer.

Defending champions West Indies will take on finalists England in today’s second ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match that will be held at Dubai International Stadium. While West Indies will look to continue their domination over the English, the latter will be gearing to take on the team that broke their hearts in 2016.
