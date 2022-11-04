England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 12 match preview: Betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

By Prakhar Sachdeo

England and Sri Lanka face off in the final Group 1 fixture of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. With New Zealand already qualifying for the semis, it will be either England or Australia joining the Blackcaps in the next round. The equation is simple. If England win, then they go through. But if Sri Lanka manage to beat England, then they would be doing the defending World Champions a massive favor.

England and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the final match of Group 1 of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

With New Zealand qualifying for the semi-finals on Friday and Australia beating Afghanistan, one of either Australia or England would be the second team to qualify for the semis from Group 1.

England are third in Group 1 with 5 points from 4 matches with a net run rate of +0.547. Australia are second with 7 points from their 5 group matches but suffer from a poor net run rate of -0173.

The equation is simple. If England beat Sri Lanka they would go through to semifinals. But if Sri Lanka upstage England, they would do Australia a massive favour by sending the defending champions into the next stage of the tournament.

England will be high on confidnece after beating New Zealand. Sri Lanka too won their previous match as they beat Afghanistan.

Jos Buttler would be happy that he was finally able to contribute with the bat as he hit a fifty against New Zealand. Buttler's effort was backed by fellow opener Alex Hales who also smashed a half-century. There were questions around England's top-order before the New Zealand match, but those were answered by Buttler and Hales.

After the high of the Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup did not turn out to be a happy outing for Sri Lanka but Dasun Shanaka's men have the chance to end their World Cup campaign on a high. The top order of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva has been amongst runs. The spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana continues to deliver the goods for the team. If there is one area where Sri Lanka underperformed in this World Cup was fast bowling. The team's frontline fast bowlers fell by way side through the tournament picking up injuries. Shanak would hope that the second-choice pacers leave their mark before the end of the campaign.

Form Guide (last five matches)

England: W-L-W-NR-NR

Sri Lanka: W-L-L-W-W

England vs Sri Lanka Head-to-head in T20Is

Matches played: 13

England wins: 9

Sri Lanka: 4

Pitch

The Sydney pitch has helped fast bowlers in this World Cup. All the matches of this World Cup played at the SCG have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at the SCG for this World Cup has been 187.20

Weather conditions

According to Accuweather, the evening will be clear. The chance of rain falling during the match is minimal. The evening temperature will be 16°C.

Probable XIs

England's possible XI

Jos Buttler (c and wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka's possible XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madhushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Top fantasy pick suggestions

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Harry Brook Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Mark Wood

Betting odds (bet365)

England: 1/5

Sri Lanka: 7/2

