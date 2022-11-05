England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: ENG look to seal semis berth, SL aim to play spoilsport
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Catch the live score and updates from the Super 12 clash between England and Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup 2022 being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
England have won 9 out of 12 games batting first, and have lost 9 out of 12 while chasing in 2022. So the Englishmen would know what to do if they win the toss!
Teams batting first have won all five games at the SCG in T20 WC 2022. No brainers as to what will teams like to do after winning the toss!
But today, the entire Australia will be rooting for Sri Lanka because if they win, the Aussies go through to the semis.
In the Super 12, Sri Lanka have managed victories against Ireland and Afghanistan. But against stronger teams like Australia and New Zealand, they have been handed comprehensive losses.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka have had a rather hot and cold tournament so far. They lost their first match against minnows Namibia in the qualifying stage. But pulled up their socks to qualify for the Super 12.
England won their first match of the tournament against Afghanistan but were handed a shock defeat by Ireland. Their match against Australia was washed out.
England are favourites to win this encounter. They've beaten table toppers New Zealand convincingly in their last match.
And if Sri Lanka prevail, it will be hosts Australia who go through to the semis. The Lankans would like to finish their campaign with a victory.
If England win today’s encounter, they join New Zealand in the top 2 of Group 1 and make it to the knockout stage.
It’s the last Super 12 match of Group 1 and everything to play for! By the end of today's game, we’ll know that who qualify for the semifinals!
Hello and welcome to match 39 of the T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground.