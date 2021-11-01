England vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2021 preview: Possible playing XI, betting odds and head-to-head

A rampaging England is expected to brush aside a struggling Sri Lanka and seal a spot in the semifinals when the two teams meet in a Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Monday.

Pre-tournament favourites England have played as per the expectations in their first three games, steamrolling their opponents, including arch-rivals Australia on Saturday night.

The Eoin Morgan-led side, which is heavily driven by data and match-ups, seem to have all bases covered and backup plans in place even though they have not needed one yet.

England has sent out a loud statement to all the other teams with an eight-wicket rout of Australia, who too were looking a strong unit until their frailties were exposed.

Jos Buttler was simply unstoppable against Australia and that is another big positive for England going into the knock-out phase. Their big margin of victory in all three games has meant that their middle-order has not been tested but Morgan is confident they will deliver when the time comes.

He opened the bowling with Adil Rashid on Saturday and not Moeen Ali, considering Aaron Finch's struggles against the leggie. Moeen did not need to bowl at all.

Pacer Chris Woakes was brilliant with the new ball and Chris Jordan too came to the party with triple strikes. Death overs specialist Tymal Mills was a tad expensive against Australia but he has been able to pick wickets throughout the tournament.

Part-time spinner Liam Livingstone too has done a good job for the team, providing Morgan with another valuable bowling resource.

Sri Lanka will have to produce something special to halt England's juggernaut at Sharjah. Considering their inexperience, Sri Lanka have not played too badly and the final over finish against South Africa could have gone either way. Unfortunately for them, it was their second loss in three games and they must win against England to keep themselves in the competition.

Charith Asalanka has been in sublime form and from Sri Lanka's point of view, it was good to see opener Pathum Nissanka belting the South African attack. If the batters do better, the bowlers showed on Saturday afternoon that they are capable of defending decent totals.

The bowlers did well to keep Sri Lanka in the game for the major part of the innings until they were undone by David Miller's six-hitting prowess in the 20th over.

England Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Pethum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando/Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Head-to-Head:

England has won 8 of the last 12 T20Is between the two countries, including three of the four times they have met at T20 World Cups.

England: 2/9

Sri Lanka: 7/2

Sharjah Cricket Stadium T20I stats:

Total matches played: 21

Matches won batting first: 12

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average 1st Inns scores: 145

Average 2nd Inns scores: 123

Highest total recorded: 215/6

Lowest total recorded: 44/10

Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 overs)

Lowest score defended: 142/7 (20 overs)

Weather conditions:

While there is no possibility of any rain, the conditions will be hot and humid with the average temperature hovering around at around 42-degree celsius.

Pitch report:

The surfaces in Sharjah have been the slowest out of the three tournament venues in the UAE. This had made batting quite a challenge made even 140 look an extremely challenging total. While spinners will have a field day even seamers can hope for some bounce.

