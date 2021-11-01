England vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup Match, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: SL look to end ENG's three-match winning start

ENG vs SL Probable XIs: Here's how we expect the two teams to line-up today:

England Possible XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills.

Sri lanka Possible XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Pethum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando/Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara.