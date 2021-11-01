0

England vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup Match, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: SL look to end ENG's three-match winning start

By Dustin Yarde
Follow the LIVE score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match between England at Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on November 1.

  • ENG vs SL Probable XIs: Here's how we expect the two teams to line-up today: 

    England Possible XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills.

    Sri lanka Possible XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Pethum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando/Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara.

  • How the teams have fared so far? 

    England have been excellent in the tournament so far. They began by absolutely hammering the defending champions West Indies, whom they bowled out for just 55 before winning by 6-wickets with 70 balls remaining. Bangladesh were next as Eoin Morgan's men registered another dominant 8-wicket victory with 35 balls left. Then came their oldest rivals, Australia who were similarly brushed aside in another 8-wicket victory with 50 balls remaining. England have shown their no.1 ranking in T20I cricket is no fluke and are looking like strong title favourites. 

    Sri Lanka too got off to a flyer in the tournament, finishing the group stage unbeaten to qualify for the Super 12. They began their Super 12 campaign with a hard-fought victory against Bangladesh. However, since then they've been handed back-to-back defeats by Australia and South Africa. 

  • First up though, a reminder of the full squads available for both teams:

    England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Tom Curran, Mark Wood and Sam Billings.

    Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal.
     

Hello and welcome to our live blog from Match 29 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the UAE and Oman. England have been unstoppable so far in the tournament and have gotten their campaign off to a perfect start with three wins out of three. Today they'll be up against Sri Lanka who need a win to keep their faint hopes of qualifying alive.
Can Sri Lanka be the team who brings the England juggernaut to an abrupt halt? Or will Eoin Morgan's men walk away with their unbeaten record intact tonight? Well we don't have to wait too long to find out.
