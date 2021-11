How the teams have fared so far:

England have been in dominant form in the tournament winning all four of their four games. They began with a 6-wicket thumping over defending champions West Indies. Then Eoin Morgan's men brushed aside Bangladesh with 8 wickets and 35 balls to spare. Australia provided no big hurdle as they won in even more dominant fashion with 8 wickets and 50 balls remaining. England's most recent outing was against Sri Lanka whom they beat by 26 runs.

South Africa were on the wrong side of the result in their Super 12 opener as they were beaten by Australia despite putting up an impressive fight. They bounced back in style, winning all three of their games since then. The Windies were beaten with 8 wickets to spare while the game against Sri Lanka was much-closer as the Proteas won by 4 wickets with 1 ball remaining. In their last outing, South Africa restricted Bangladesh to just 84 and knocked off the total in 13.3 overs.