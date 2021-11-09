England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal: Head-to-head, leading run scorer, highest wicket taker and other records

New Zealand and England will renew their rivalry in T20Is when the two teams lock horns for the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

England would be wanting to beat New Zealand as they eye a second successive T20 World Cup final spot. New Zealand on their part will be itching for revenge and banish the horrors of the 50-over World Cup final.

England have enjoyed a great T20 World Cup thus far. The 2010 T20 World Cup champions started their campaign well as they beat West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka. England's only loss in this World Cup was in their final group game against South Africa. Opener Jos Buttler has been one of the star performers, as he has scored 240 runs, the most runs for England by a batter. Leg spinner Adil Rashid has been Eoin Morgan's strike bowler and has picked 8 wickets in the tournament so far.

While England kept stealing the world's attention with their stylish brand of T20 cricket, New Zealand went about quietly with their calm and methodical approach paving the way to yet another semi-final appearance in an ICC event.

The Kane Williamson-led side stumbled in their first match of the tournament against a strong Pakistani side. But the Blackcaps bounced back as they took down India, Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan to book a semi-final date with England. Veteran Martin Guptill has been the team's leading run-scorer with 176 runs. Trent Boult has led the bowling attack picking 11 wickets.

The match at the Sheik Zayed Stadium promises to be a mouth-watering one. As the battle lines are drawn, here is a look at all the head-to-head records from all the England-New Zealand T20I matches from the past.

England vs New Zealand head-to-head in T20Is:

Matches played: 21

England wins: 12

New Zealand wins: 7

No Result: 1

Tied: 1

England vs New Zealand head-to-Head in T20 World Cups

Matches played: 5

England wins: 3

New Zealand wins: 2

Highest score recorded in a T20I match between England and New Zealand

The highest score recorded in a T20I match between England and New Zealand is 241/3 made by England in a game at Napier on November 8, 2019. New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss and opted to field first. England posted an impressive 241/3, thanks to an unbeaten 103 from 51 balls by Dawid Malan and 91 from 41 deliveries by England skipper Eoin Morgan. In reply, New Zealand managed only 165 in 16.5 overs as Matt Parkinson (4/47) and co. wrecked havoc. England won the game by 76 runs.

Lowest score recorded in a T20I match between England and New Zealand

New Zealand's 123/9 is the lowest total recorded in a T20I game between England and New Zealand. It happened in a match which took place in Manchester on June 13, 2008. England captain Paul Collingwood won the toss and opted to bowl first. England's pace duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson bowled well and returned with figures of 2/17 and 2/25 respectively. Spinner Graeme Swann too chipped in with 2 wickets as the Blackcaps barely managed 123/9 in 20 overs. Opening the batting, Ian Bell hit an unbeaten 60 and was assisted by Kevin Pietersen's 42 not out from 41 balls as England cruised home in 17.3 overs with 9 wickets to spare.

Most runs by an individual in England vs New Zealand T20I matches

New Zealand's Martin Guptill (Image: Reuters) New Zealand's Martin Guptill (Image: Reuters)

New Zealand's Martin Guptill is the leading run-scorer in England-New Zealand T20I matches. In 14 innings, Guptill has scored 467 runs averaging 33.35 at a strike rate of 145.48. Guptill has scored four fifties in the process and hit 39 fours and 22 sixes.

Highest score by an individual in England vs New Zealand T20I matches

England's Dawid Malan (Image: Reuters) England's Dawid Malan (Image: Reuters)

Dawid Malan's 103* is the highest score by a batter in all of the England-New Zealand T20I games. It is also the only century recorded in the 21 T20I matches played between the two teams.

Most sixes by an individual in England vs New Zealand T20I matches

England's Eoin Morgan (Image: Reuters) England's Eoin Morgan (Image: Reuters)

England skipper Eoin Morgan has hit 29 sixes in 14 innings, which is the most by a batter in all of the England-New Zealand T20I games.

Most wickets by an individual in England vs New Zealand T20I matches

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (Image: Reuters) New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (Image: Reuters)

New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner has the most wickets in all of the England-New Zealand T20I games. The left-arm spinner has claimed 16 wickets in 9 innings bowling at an average of 16.12 and an economy of 8.27. Santner has the best bowling figures of 3/23.

Best bowling figures by an individual in a T20I innings in England vs New Zealand T20I matches

New Zealand's James Franklin on right (Image: Reuters) New Zealand's James Franklin on right (Image: Reuters)

Former New Zealand pacer James Franklin bowled a spell of 4/15 in just 3.3 overs against England on February 12 2013. That spell is the best bowling figure by an individual in England vs New Zealand T20I matches.