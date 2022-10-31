England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup preview: Probable-11, weather, betting odds, fantasy picks and more

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini England and New Zealand fill face each other at The Gabba in Brisbane in match 33 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Considering that this is a repeat of last year's World Cup's semifinal, with a semis berth at stake this time around, expect England and New Zealand to dish out a thriller at the Gabba.

New Zealand sit pretty on top of the Group 1 points table with 5 points from their first three games. The Blackcaps also enjoy a healthy net run rate of +3.850. At the third spot in the group are England with 3 points from as many matches. A victory for New Zealand against England will ensure a semifinal spot for the Kane Williamson-led side. Should England lose at the Gabba, it could prove to be the final nail in their coffin as then England's chances to qualify for the semifinals will be almost over.

New Zealand will be high on confidence after their convincing win 65-run victory over Sri Lanka. The Kiwis were clinical against the Asia Cup champions as Glenn Phillips's superb hundred was backed by Trent Boult's 4-wicket haul. Whenever New Zealand have taken the field in this tournament, they have come up with a solid all-round show in all three departments. The only concern for the last year's finalists is the form of Kane Williamson. The New Zealand skipper has been dismissed cheaply on the scores of 23 and 8 against Australia and Sri Lanka respectively. Should Williamson also rediscover his run-scoring ways then the team could all the way and lift the T20 World Cup this time around.

In the opposing camp, England captain Jos Buttler would hope that the weather stays clear in Brisbane after the team's previous two matches being affected by rain. First, England's match against Ireland got affected by rain handing Ireland a win by 5 runs on the DLS method. Rain then forced the entire match between England and Australia to be washed out. Buttler could draw inspiration from the fact that the team's bowling attack looks in good shape. After Sam Curran became the first English bowler to pick a five-wicket haul in the men's T20 World Cup, Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone picked 3 wickets each against Ireland. But on the flip side, England's top order needs to fire. The batting order comprising of the likes of Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harry Brooks, and Ben Stokes hasn't produced anything worth mentioning If there is ever an opportunity for the English batsmen to stamp their authority then it has to be against New Zealand's potent bowling attack.

Form Guide (last five matches)

England: NR-L-W-NR-W

New Zealand: NR-W-W-L-W

New Zealand vs England Head-to-head in T20Is

Matches played: 20

England wins: 12

New Zealand wins: 8

Pitch

The pitches in Gabba have been conducive for fast bowling. The side batting first has won the two matches in this World Cup. The average first innings total from the two completed matches is 164.5

Weather conditions

Most part of the day should be clear of rain but a few showers are expected in the night.

Possible XIs

New Zealand possible XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner/Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

England possible XI

Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c and wk), David Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Top Fantasy Pick suggestions

Batsmen: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, James Neesham, Sam Curran and Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Mark Wood, Chris Wokes and Tim Southee

Betting odds (bet 365)

England: 1.61

New Zealand: 2.30

Where to watch