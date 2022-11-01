Homesports news

England vs New Zealand LIVE T20 World Cup 2022 updates: Moeen departs, Buttler gets to his 18th T20I 50

1 Min(s) Read
IST (Updated)

Summary

Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash between England and New Zealand being played at the Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday, November 1.

Live Updates

Sodhi gets Moeen Ali with a googly on the first ball of the over. A successful over from him as Buttler completes his 18th T20I fifty with a single on the last ball. 

ENG 110/2 after 14 overs.

 

WICKET! The wrong'un gets Moeen, who couldn't control the pull shot, gets the elevation but not the distance. Trent Boult runs from long-on to take the catch. 

Moeen Ali c Boult b Ish Sodhi 5(6)

Buttler on fire! 3 FOURS off Ferguson's over. First, a flat bat shot over mid-off for FOUR. He then absolutely crunches a short one towards deep square leg but gets DROPPED by Daryl Mitchell. The England skipper punishes the Kiwis then by hitting a straight FOUR and ends the over with a pull shot towards mid-wicket for the third FOUR off the over.

ENG 108/1 after 13 overs.

 

Buttler again goes for the reverse sweep but gets a top edge over short third. He gets the desrired result though as the ball goes for a FOUR. 9 off Sodhi's over.

ENG 94/1 after 12 overs.

 

Hales gets to his fifty with a FOUR off the first ball but is STUMPED the very next ball. Santner gives the Kiwis their first wicket. Moeen Ali has been promoted up the order. 

ENG 85/1 after 11 overs.

WICKET! Santner has struck for New Zealand.Hales comes down the track, Santner slows it up and bowls it very wide. Hales swings but misses as the balls spins further away and is STUMPED by Conway! 

Hales st Conway b Santner 52 (40)

Buttler breaks the shackles! Gets out the reverse sweep against Sodhi. It goes for FOUR. Good over for England, 10 off it. 

ENG 77/0 after 10 overs.

 

The slower bowlers are putting brakes on England scoring now. 6 runs off Santner's over. 

ENG 67/0 after 9 overs.

 

Where is the first breakthrough coming for New Zealand as Hales and Buttler look absolutely comfortable in the middle? Good first over from Ish Sodhi, just 3 off it. But the Kiwis want a wicket here! 

ENG 61/0 after 8 overs.

 

Buttler gets into the action now! The scoop is out, moves across the stumps and laps a full one from Ferguson for a SIX over fine leg. 

ENG 58/0 after 7 overs.

 

Hales continues to attack. Pulls a short one from Santner towards deep mid-wicket for FOUR. Buttler survives a close call as he plays one uppishly outside off, Williamson runs and dives to take a fumbling catch at point but replays reveal that the ball bounced.

ENG 48/0 after 6 overs.

 

SMOKED! Hales shimmies down the track and flat bats Southee for a SIX over long-on. Hales makes room then to smash Southee over cover point for another FOUR. He again comes down the pitch and again slaps it over point for FOUR. He is cutting loose here! 15 off the over. 

ENG 40/0 after 5 overs.

 

Mitchell Santner is in the attack in the powerplay! Darts the deliveries into the batters. Economical start from the spinner, 4 off the over. 

ENG 25/0 after 4 overs.

 

Hales spoils a tight over from Boult as he lofts the last ball over the bowler for FOUR. 

ENG 21/0 after 3 overs.

 

Alex Hales has started to get into the groove! Fraction short from Southee and Hales pulls it over mid-on for FOUR. 7 off the over.

ENG 16/0 after 2 overs.