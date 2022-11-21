English Premier League clubs chose to take the knee before matches following football's return from the Covid-19 shutdown in the summer of 2020. The national team also took the knee ahead of the kick-off in Euro 2020.

England take on Iran in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 21, but team manager Gareth Southgate of the English side has set off a storm after suggesting that his players will take the knee ahead of the kick-off.

The Three Lions have carried out the anti-racism gesture in international fixtures since the death of George Floyd in 2020, which sparked a worldwide movement spearheaded by Black Lives Matter. As part of the symbolic gesture, individuals from the team will kneel on one knee rather than standing.

The team has decided to continue with the gesture during the tournament, in the first Group B match against Iran.

"It's what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," BBC quoted Southgate as saying. The 52-year-old former England midfielder said it would be a strong statement that will go around the world for young people.

English Premier League clubs chose to take the knee before matches following football's return from the Covid-19 shutdown in the summer of 2020. The national team also took the knee ahead of the kick-off in Euro 2020. Later, the clubs decided to do so on specific moments throughout the season instead of making the gesture at every match.

Will Harry Kane wear the One Love arm band?

England captain Harry Kane was expected to sport the “OneLove” armband, designed to express solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community at the Qatar World Cup, defying FIFA's rules that require captains to wear only official armbands with selected slogans at World Cup games.

According to the Guardian, referees could be left with no option but caution captains who wear the "OneLove" armband in Qatar. Fifa has asked that all captains to wear different armbands on each match day, promoting social messages such as “Football unites the world”, “Share the meal” and “Bring the moves”.

Kane is among the seven captains to wear the OneLove armband along with skippers from Wales, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, The Netherlands, and Switzerland, The Independent reported.

The campaign highlights the discrimination against the community in Qatar. With so much controversy ahead of the game, it remains to be seen if Kane will wear the "On Love" armband against Iran on Monday.

At present, Iran has been embroiled in protests since September, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in the capital, Tehran, for allegedly breaking the strict hijab rules. She died three days later on September 16. There were reports which claimed that Amini was beaten by officers, who banged her head against a vehicle. The police have denied the allegations that she was mistreated and said she suffered a heart attack.

Meanwhile, two Iranian actresses Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were arrested for publicly expressing solidarity with anti-government protests in the country. Ghaziani and Riahi are among high-profile Iranian public figures who are supporting protestors rallying against the country's clerical establishment.

According to human rights activists, around 400 demonstrators have been killed and 16,800 others arrested in a major crackdown by security forces during the ongoing turmoil, BBC reported.

Iran's leaders have blamed the country’s foreign enemies for orchestrating the protests which they term as "riots". The country has sentenced at least five protesters to death in connection with the demonstrations.