English Premier League clubs chose to take the knee before matches following football's return from the Covid-19 shutdown in the summer of 2020. The national team also took the knee ahead of the kick-off in Euro 2020.
England take on Iran in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on November 21, but team manager Gareth Southgate of the English side has set off a storm after suggesting that his players will take the knee ahead of the kick-off.
The Three Lions have carried out the anti-racism gesture in international fixtures since the death of George Floyd in 2020, which sparked a worldwide movement spearheaded by Black Lives Matter. As part of the symbolic gesture, individuals from the team will kneel on one knee rather than standing.
The team has decided to continue with the gesture during the tournament, in the first Group B match against Iran.
"It's what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time," BBC quoted Southgate as saying. The 52-year-old former England midfielder said it would be a strong statement that will go around the world for young people.
England captain Harry Kane was expected to sport the “OneLove” armband, designed to express solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community at the Qatar World Cup, defying FIFA's rules that require captains to wear only official armbands with selected slogans at World Cup games.
Kane is among the seven captains to wear the OneLove armband along with skippers from Wales, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, The Netherlands, and Switzerland, The Independent reported.
The campaign highlights the discrimination against the community in Qatar. With so much controversy ahead of the game, it remains to be seen if Kane will wear the "On Love" armband against Iran on Monday.