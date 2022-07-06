India and England faceoff in a three-match T20I series starting July 7 at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, in West End, Hampshire.

The first match will be followed by back-to-back games at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.

Rohit Sharma will captain the Indian team in the series. India retained the same squad which played against Ireland for the first T20I, but the squad for the next two matches will see the return of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah.

As the players gear up for the T20 World Cup to be played in October this year, a few youngsters will be eager to make a mark in the run-up to the World Cup. And as far as India's challenge against the Three Lions is concerned, it'll be these five players that could make a massive difference to the game.

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma (Image: Reuters)

After missing the fifth Test against England due to COVID-19, Sharma will be back at the helm of affairs as he is set to lead India's T20I and ODI teams against England. He tested negative for COVID-19 on July 3 and was made available for the two white-ball series against England.

He will be returning to international white-ball cricket after February 2022, where he played his last T20I game against Sri Lanka. Following a tough season in the 2022 IPL season, he was rested for the home T20I series against South Africa.

He did not lead India in the short two-match T20I series in Ireland.

Eyes will be on Sharma as he will look to shrug off his poor form from the IPL and lead the Indian batsmen's charge against English bowlers. Rohit's form at the top of the batting order will be crucial for India. It will be interesting to see how he gels with his Mumbai Indian teammate Ishan Kishan in the Indian colours.

2. Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda hundred vs Ireland (Image: Getty Images)

All-rounder Deepak Hooda walked away with the Player of the Series award against Ireland for scoring a quickfire 40 and blasting a hundred. Hooda then continued his fine form as he smashed 59 from just 37 balls in India's first warm-up match against Derbyshire.

Hooda offers flexibility to the batting order as he can bat anywhere right from the top all the way down to number six or number seven. His aggressive approach while batting at any stage of an innings makes him a prized asset in a playing XI. Hooda can also be a handy off-spinner too.

With the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant not available for the first T20I, expect Hooda to feature in the series opener. A fine show against England could help Hooda further his credentials for the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

3. Umran Malik

Umran Malik in action in the first warm-up match against Derbyshire (Image: Reuters)

After an impressive season in the IPL, Umran Malik got his maiden national call for the series against South Africa but the fast bowler warmed the bench in all five matches. The 22-year-old did get his chance as he made his international debut against Ireland in the first T20I. Malik bowled just one over in his first international outing and conceded 14 runs. Malik did get to shine in the next match as he picked his first international wicket and bowled the crucial last over and defended 17 runs successfully.

Malik has continued to keep his form up as he bowled a spell of 2/31 against Derbyshire in the first warm-up match. With Jasprit Bumrah not playing the series opener, expect Malik to retain his spot in India's playing XI.

Malik has been selected for the second and the third T20Is too, which suggests that he could be in India's scope of things for the T20 World Cup.

4. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will be absent for the first T20i but he will be available for selection for the next two matches. Like Rohit, Kohli too will be returning to India's white-ball team after a gap.

Kohli had an average IPL season in which he scored 341 runs and hit two fifties. In his last T20I match which was against the West Indies, the former Indian captain notched a half-century.

Critics of Kohli have pinpointed his inability to have blazing starts and thus denying the team a few crucial runs. With the T20 World Cup approaching fast, Kohli would be looking to iron out flaws and be ready for the big event.

But should Kohli fail to deliver in the series, voices to drop him from India's T20 scope of things will grow louder. The two matches against England are crucial for the remainder of Kohli's T20 career.

5. Jasprit Bumrah

India's Jasprit Bumrah, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer, left, during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Fresh after his first leadership stint at the international level, pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be back in India's T20 squad for the second the third T20Is. With Mohammed Shami axed from the T20 squad, Bumrah will partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the two fast bowlers should bring the much-needed experience in India's bowling attack, which has been lacking in the recent past in Bumrah's absence.

Bumrah had a decent IPL season in which he picked 15 wickets including a five-for.

Bumrah's form will be important as India would aim to stop England's batting order which boasts of names like Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali.