England vs India 5th Test: These English players could pose a threat for team India

India and England are ready to lock horns in the fifth and the final Test of the series to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India were leading the five-match Test series 2-1, when the series came to an abrupt pause following a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. India's Test team is again in England to complete the series. A draw in the fifth Test should suffice for India to win their first Test series on English soil since 2007.

But even salvaging a draw against England would be difficult as the Three Lions are are on the top of their form. Under new captain Ben Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum, England's Test team seem to have rejuvenated. England are in red-hot form after crushing New Zealand 3-0 in the just-concluded Test series.

England's 15-man squad announced for the Test against India is a good mix of experience and youth, but here are three English players are of particular interest and would be the ones to watch out for.

1. Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow (Image: Reuters) Jonny Bairstow (Image: Reuters)

One English batsman who is in red-hot form and could leave the Indian bowling attack in tatters is Jonny Bairstow. The middle-order batter will head into the match against India on the back of a fruitful series against New Zealand. In the three matches against the Blackcaps, Bairstow smashed two hundreds and one fifty.

With 328 runs, Bairstow was the third-highest run-scorer of the series. But what makes Bairstow a dangerous player is the rate at which he has scored the runs. In the second innings of the second Test at Nottingham, Bairstow hammered a hundred in just 77 balls and became the second-fastest English batter to notch a hundred. In the third Test at Leeds, Bairstow created further mayhem.

He first blasted a century and a half in mere 140 balls to hit the second-fastest 150 for England in Tests and then hit fifty in 30 deliveries to recond England's second-fastest half-century. Overall, Bairstow had a strike rate of 120.12 in the six innings that he played. Bairstow's form suggests that England could score big or chase down huge totals with ease. Indian bowlers have to devise a plan to control Bairstow or they could be severely punished.

2. Joe Root

Joe Root (Image: Reuters) Joe Root (Image: Reuters)

Joe Root has started enjoying his batting after relinquishing England's Test captaincy. Root stepped down as England's Test skipper after debacles in the Ashes and England's three-match Test series against the West Indies which England lost 0-1.

Despite the team's result against the West Indies, Root showed form as he hit two hundreds. But against New Zealand free from the burden of leading the team, Root took his form to the next level as he notched two hundred and a half-century.

That totals to four hundreds and one fifty in last six appearances. Root's outrageous six which he hit against pacer Neil Wagner highlights the former England captain's confidence. And just in case we forgot, Root had played innings of 64, 180* and 121 against India last year.

3. Jack Leach

Jack Leach (Image: Reuters) Jack Leach (Image: Reuters)

The third English player that Indians have to be careful against is left-arm spinner Jack Leach. The spinner is in form as he finished with 13 wickets from just four innings with back-to-back five-wicket hauls in the third Test which resulted in his career's first 10-wicket match.

Before troubling New Zealand batsmen, Leach had a good short County stint against Hampshire, Gloucestershire and Warwickshire as he claimed 12 wickets in three matches. Leach would be itching to roll his arm over against India and continue his wicket-taking form.

The trio of Jonny, Joe and Jack are three players from the English players to watch-out for in the fifth Test against India in Birmingham. If India hopes to win the series then the team needs to negate the threat from these three players.