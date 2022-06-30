England vs India 5th Test preview: Jasprit Bumrah to lead India as visitors eye series win

England and India will lock horns in the fifth Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 1, a match which was originally to be played last year at Old Trafford, but was rescheduled after a COVID-19 outbreak. India were leading the series 2-1 heading to the fifth Test.

Much has changed for both teams over the course of the year. Both teams now have new coaches and captains at the helm.

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri were the captain and coach of the Indian team, respectively. Shastri relinquished the coaching position after the T20 World Cup and Test captaincy was taken away from Kohli after the Test series in South Africa. Rohit Sharma is now the all-format captain of team India and Rahul Dravid is the head coach.

Likewise, England too has seen a change in captaincy and coaching role. Joe Root was England's skipper when the series between the two sides was in progress with Chris Silverwood as the coach. But debacle in the Ashes saw Silverwood being sacked and Root stepped down as England's Test captain following a series loss in the West Indies. Ahead of this year's home season, England appointed Ben Stokes as the Test captain and Brendon McCullum as the coach of the Test side.

Both teams head into the Test on the back of series wins, although England's win is more recent compared to India. India last played a Test series back home in March against Sri Lanka where they crushed the islanders 2-0. England are in red-hot form as they completed a 3-0 series whitewash against New Zealand this week.

With India leading the series 2-1, they just need to salvage a draw to win their first Test series on the English soil since 2007 when Dravid was the captain.

But India were pushed on the backfoot as they look to seal the series win. Sharma, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and since then has been in isolation. He again tested positive on Wednesday and has been ruled out of the match. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will now lead India in the Test. Captaincy issue aside, India rushed opener, Mayank Agarwal, to England as a cover for Sharma at the top of the batting order.

Sharma and fellow opener KL Rahul were India's top-two run scores last year in the series. Sharma had scored 368 runs while Rahul had accumulated 315 runs. Should Sharma be ruled out of the Test, India will be without the two batsmen as Rahul was not selected for the Test squad after sustaining an injury.

In that scenario, India would be relying on the form and experience of Cheteshwar Pujara. Struggling for form, India's number three had joined the English county side and racked up scores of 170*, 203, 109, 201, as he averaged 143 in seven innings. Anticipation will also be around Kohli if he can notch a hundred.

The former Indian captain has failed to reach the three-figure mark in all forms of cricket since 2019. Eyes will also be on wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Pant had made his Test debut in England back in 2018 and come up with a sensational second-innings hundred at The Oval. For some unusual reasons, Pant has found scoring runs in overseas conditions easier than in India.

Three of his four Test hundreds, including his highest Test score of 159* have all come abroad. Other Indian batsman to watch out for is Shreyas Iyer. He has been on a run-scoring spree since making his Test debut against New Zealand last year.

India's bowling department meanwhile will be spearheaded by Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Shami. The two bowlers come will come into this match after enjoying a break following a hectic IPL season. Last year Bumrah had claimed 18 wickets while Shami had picked 11 wickets. Mohammed Siraj should be India's third-pace bowler.

Shardul Thakur should feature as the first-choice all-rounder and there could be a toss-up between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the spin-bowling all-rounder.

England is going with the same Test squad which was picked for the third Test against New Zealand.

India will have to vary of the Joe and Jonny factor in the England batting line-up. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were in sensational form against New Zealand accumulating 396 and 394 respectively. Bairstow's fast runs and Root's solidity along with Stokes' genius meant that England chased down targets of over 250 three times against New Zealand.

England's bowling will most rely on old warhorses James Anderson and Stuart Broad. The two fast bowlers have been backed by Stokes and McCullum as they found themselves amongst wickets against New Zealand. Broad picked 12 wickets while Anderson claimed 11 scalps against the Blackcaps. Watch out for newcomer Matthew Potts. The 23-year-old fast bowler has made a sensational start to his Test career picking 14 wickets from his first three Tests. Left-arm spinner Jack Leach also remains a possible threat for the Indian bowlers after back-to-back 5-wicket hauls in the third Test against New Zealand.

The Test between England and India could be the last time that Kohli and Anderson could be facing each other at this level. The two greats of the game have had some iconic duals over the years and the batsman and the bowler will be wanting to have the last laugh and be on the winning side at the end of the match.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk), Prasidh Krishna, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubhman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root

The match begins at 3:00 PM IST