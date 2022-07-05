ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 5: Edgbaston clash headed for an epic finish, but rains could play spoil sport

The fifth Test between England and India being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham has stretched all the way down to the fifth day with the possibility of four outcomes.

England are 119 runs away to complete yet another successful chase with seven wickets remaining in the bank. At Stumps England were 259/3 with inform batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root in the middle, each batsman going past fifty in a partnership of 150 runs.

England have their noses slightly in front. On Day 4, India were 125/3 with a lead of 257 runs at the start of play with Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant batting in the middle. A target of over 400 loomed large over England.

But India could only score 120 runs more to their overnight total before they were bowled out for 245, thus setting a target of 378. England captain Ben Stokes led the charge with a spell of 4/33 which led to India's collapse.

England began the chase in an earnest manner with openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley putting together a 100-run partnership. England were on course when Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah struck and cleaned up Crawley on 46. Soon a mix-up between Lees and Ollie Pope led to the runout of the former. Lees departed after making a quickfire 56 from 65 balls. Bumrah struck soon again as he forced an edge from Pope's bat and the ball was safely caught behind the stumps by Pant. From 107 for no loss, England were reduced to 109/3 and it looked like India were on their way to a win the Test.

That was when Bairstow and Root came together and softened the Indian bowling attack with a good mix of attacking and defensive strokeplay. Bairstow is batting on 72 from 87 balls while Root has scored 76 off 119 deliveries.

What to expect on Day 5?

The recent history of the two teams suggests that England should be able to knock off the remaining 119 runs and stroll to a series-levelling win.

Before taking on India, England chased down three targets of over 250 against New Zealand without much fuss. It happened for the first time in Tests that a team won chasing 250-plus targets in three successive matches. And in all the three run chases, Bairstow or Root played a vital part. The pattern seems to be repeating itself against India too.

Before taking on England, India's previous overseas Test assignment was in South Africa. India had set targets of 240 and 212 for South Africa in the second and the third Test respectively. But India failed to defend the totals as South Africa notched 7-wicket wins in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

But expect Bumrah and his men to make life tough for the Englishmen. Wickets early in the day could make things interesting. Stokes remains the only experienced batsman yet to walk out to bat. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings is just in his third Test with the tail to follow. Indian bowlers looked flat for the most part of the fourth day, but English batsmen would know that the likes of Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur can never be taken lightly. India too are still very much alive in the Test.

With 119 runs needed for England or seven wickets needed by India for a win, the numbers are such that Edgbaston could see a rare tied Test.

And with the world anticipating a thrilling finish, the fickleness of weather in England could mean that rain could have the final say in the outcome and the match could end in a draw.