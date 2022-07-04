England vs India 5th Test, Day 4 preview: Pujara, Pant partnership key as India eye massive lead

India will be looking to extend their second-innings lead when play resumes on day four of the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. At stumps on day three, India were 125/3 with a lead of 257 runs. The centurion from India's first innings Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting in the middle when the third day's play ended. Pant has scored a quick 30 while Pujara was solid in his defence as he notched a half-century.

Earlier in the day, India bowled out England for 284, thus enjoying a healthy 132-run lead. Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow was the star of England's first innings as he hit a hundred (106 off 140 balls) and was the only English batsman to score over 40 runs. For India, the wrecker in chief was fast bowler Mohammed Siraj who bowled a fine spell of 4/66 accounting for the wickets of Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Board and Matty Potts. Captain Jasprit Bumrah (3/68), Mohammed Shami (2/78) and all-rounder Shardul Thakur (1/48) were the other wicket-takers.

In Pant and Pujara India have two batsmen who could blunt the English attack with their flamboyance and defensive solidity respectively. The two batsmen have enjoyed batting with each other. Their last four partnership scores are 53, 148, 61, 119, and the two have already completed fifty of their partnership in India's second innings. With the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur still to bat, England would be expecting a target of anywhere in the range of 450 to 500.

As things stand, things are looking tough for England but all is not lost for Ben Stokes and his men. Stokes would hope that his most experienced bowler, James Anderson comes good in the early hours of the fourth day and give England some much-needed breakthrough. Anderson picked a five-for in India's first innings.

India should also be careful against young pacer Matty Potts. The fast bowler has enjoyed a fabulous start to his Test career and in India's first innings he accounted for the wickets of Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli. With the pitch now three days old, left-arm off-spinner Jack Leech could also be a threat to the Indian batsmen.

After seeing England's three successful chases against New Zealand India would very know that they are nowhere near to being safe at the moment. In their previous Test series, England chased down the targets of 277, 299 and 296 without much fuss. With that England became the first team in Test to win three times while chasing 250-plus targets in a Test series. Under new Test coach Brendon McCullum, the team has shown a renewed vigour to keep fighting in a match.

Given India's position in the match and England's ability to bounce back, the fourth day of the Test could be action-packed, provided the weather holds good. The first three days, all, have been affected by rain a result of which a lot of overs have been washed away. Thankfully the rain is likely to stay away on the fourth day.