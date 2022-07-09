England vs India 2nd T20I preview: Eyes on Virat Kohli as India look for series win at Edgbaston

All eyes will be on former India captain Virat Kohli as he will be available for selection for the second and third T20Is against England. Kohli along with Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were exempted from the Indian squad for the first T20I by Indian selectors keeping in mind the close proximity of the end of the fifth Test and the start of the T20I series.

With Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Bumrah, Pant and Jadeja joining the Indian squad, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh will leave the Indian camp. After crushing England by 50 runs in the series opener, India will eye to win the series at Edgbaston.

But it will be Kohli's return that will draw maximum attention. Kohli, who is very likely to be selected in India's playing XI at Edgbaston has not played a T20I for India since February.

With India looking to finalise players for the upcoming T20 World Cup and the young crop pushing hard, Kohli's relevance for India in T20s is being debated. Kohli had modest run in the 2022 IPL season as he scored only 341 runs averaging at 22.73. Kohli also tends to start slow, denying his teams quick runs.

Another opening batsman, who would want to cement his spot is Ishan Kishan, and he will do his best to nail down the opening spot along with captain Rohit Sharma.

The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda are other batsmen who could be included in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup as openers.

With Kohli's inclusion expected in India's playing XI, either Kishan or Hooda would be benched. Kishan has scored 259 runs in his last nine T20 innings, while Hooda's numbers are better as he has scored 243 runs in his last four T20I outings.

Bumrah is likely to replace Arshdeep in the playing XI and the latter was impressive in his debut in the first T20I with the figures of 3.3-1-18-2. Jadeja who scored a hundred in the Test, could come in place of Axar Patel.

Also Read:

England, who now face the task of levelling the series, will be depending on the exploits of their skipper Jos Buttler. In a rare failure as an opener, Buttler got clean bowled on his first delivery by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Buttler was in great form during the Indian summer as he finished as the leading run scorer in IPL 2022. Buttler's opening partner Jason Roy and Dawid Malan should also step up and share the burden of scoring runs at the top of the order. Star all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali who also played in the 2022 IPL and know a few things about the Indian players, will also be relied upon.

England will be under at Edgbaston as they stand at the cusp of losing a fourth starlight T20I series against India.

Also Read: These 5 England players can pose a challenge for Team India in the T20I series

How will pitch behave?

The captain winning the toss would be looking to bat first. The pitch at Edgbaston has preferred the team wanting to defend the totals. Five of the six completed T20I matches have all been won by the team batting first. This season five of the eight games in the T20 Blast have been won by the captains who have opted to bat first.

England Possible XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills