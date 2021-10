Some sign of spin on offer straight away from the 1st delivery as Liton knocks it to the off-side. Liton doesn’t find the gap in the off-side on the 2nd delivery either but both batters grab singles off the next two balls. Liton then decides to go on the offensive as he gives Moeen the charge on the last two deliveries and gets the result with back-to-back FOURs. Good start for Bangladesh. They’ve put Moeen under pressure early and should dominate this battle with their ability to play spin.

Bangladesh 10/0 after the first over.